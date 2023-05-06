Who is John Travolta’s current wife? How many biological children does John Travolta have?

John Travolta is a popular American Actor. John Travolta is famous for his work in Carrie (1976), Grease (1978), Saturday Night Fever (1977), and Urban Cowboy (1980).

John Travolta will be seen in “American Metal” and “Cash Out” upcoming films.

In 1975, John Travolta made his film debut with “The Devil’s Rain” film. In 1972, John Travolta made his television debut with the “Emergency!” series.

In 2019, John Travolta appeared in the “3 to Tango” music video.

In 1974, John Travolta released his debut album “Over Here!”. The same year, John Travolta made his debut single “Dream Drummin'”.

John Travolta released many singles like “Right Time of the Night”, “It Had to Be You”, “Let Her In”, “Slow Dancin'”, “You’re the One That I Want”, “Greased Lightnin'”, “Two Sleepy People”, “I Thought I Lost You”, and more.

John Travolta acted in many movies such as Saturday Night Fever, Urban Cowboy, Two of a Kind, Look Who’s Talking Too, Look Who’s Talking Now, Broken Arrow, She’s So Lovely, Lucky Numbers, Ladder 49, The Taking of Pelham 123, Gotti, Paradise City, and more.

John Travolta appeared in many television shows such as The Rookies, Welcome Back, Kotter, Basements: The Dumb Waiter, Chains of Gold, Saturday Night Live, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Boris, and Natasha: The Movie, and more.

Who is John Travolta wife?

John Travolta’s marital status is a widow. John Travolta wife was Actress Kelly Preston.

Actor John Travolta and Kelly Preston met in 1988 on the set of the movie “The Experts”. John Travolta and Kelly Preston married in Paris in 1991.

The couple has three children together- Benjamin Travolta (born 2010), Ella Bleu Travolta (born 2000), and Jett Travolta (1992–2009).

John’s child Jett Travolta died in 2009 at the age of 16 while on Christmas vacation in the Bahamas. The cause of Jett’s death was a seizure.

On 12 July 2020, John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston died at the age of 57 from breast cancer at her home in Anthony, Florida.

How old is John Travolta?

John Travolta’s full name is John Joseph Travolta. John Travolta’s age is 69 years. John Travolta’s birth date is 18 February and his birth year is 1954. John Travolta was Salvatore Travolta and Helen Cecilia Burke in Englewood, New Jersey, United States.

John Travolta’s height is 1.88 m. John Travolta has five siblings- Ellen Travolta, Sam Travolta, Joey Travolta, Margaret Travolta, and Ann Travolta. John Travolta did his studies at Dwight Morrow High School. John Travolta’s nationality is American.

John Travolta Dating History

John Travolta had a relationship with actress Diana Hyland. John and Diana met in 1976 on the set of the film “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble”. Diana Hyland died of breast cancer on 27 March 1977.

John Travolta dated French actress Catherine Deneuve. In 1985, John Travolta ended his relationship with actress Marilu Henner.

