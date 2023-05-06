Who is Amber Heard’s Husband? Who is the father of Amber Heard’s baby?

Amber Heard is a famous American actress.

In 2016, Amber Heard worked as a volunteer with the American Civil Liberties Union ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) in the capacity of an ACLU Artist Ambassador.

Amber Heard is well-known for her work as a Human Rights Ambassador for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Amber Heard will be seen in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” upcoming film.

In 2004, Amber Heard made her film debut with the “Friday Night Lights”. The same year, Amber Heard made her television debut with the “Jack & Bobby” show.

Amber Heard acted in many movies such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, London Fields, The Danish Girl, Justice League, 3 Days to Kill, The Rum Diary, And Soon the Darkness, Pineapple Express, and more.

Amber Heard appeared in many television shows like Criminal Minds, The Cleveland Show, The Stand, The Playboy Club, The Mountain, Californication, Overhaulin’, and more.

How old is Amber Heard?

Amber Heard’s age is 37 years. Amber Heard’s full name is Amber Laura Heard. Amber Heard’s date of birth is 22 April 1986. Amber Heard was born to David Heard and Paige Parsons in Austin, Texas, U.S.

Amber Heard’s age is 5 feet 7 inches. Amber Heard has two siblings. Amber Heard dropped out her school. Amber Heard’s nationality is American.

Who is Amber Heard Husband?

Amber Heard’s marital status is divorced. Amber Heard husband was Johnny Depp. He is also a popular American actor.

Amber Heard met Johnny Depp in 2009. Actress Amber and Johnny met on the set of “The Rum Diaries”.

Amber and Johnny started dating each other in 2012. After dating for two years, Amber and Johnny married in February 2015 in a Kuvil ceremony.

Amber filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016, after a year and a half of marriage. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp finally got divorced in 2017.

Who does Amber Heard have a relationship with?

Popular Actress Amber Heard was in a relationship with photographer Tasya Van Ree from 2008 to 2012.

Amber Heard started dating tech entrepreneur and Tesla CEO and shareholder Elon Musk in 2017. A year later, in early 2018, Amber ended her relationship with Elon.

Amber started dating art dealer Vito Schnabel in May 2018. Amber did not share any information about how long the couple’s relationship lasted.

Amber Heard started his relationship with actress and cinematographer Bianca Butti in January 2020. Amber was in a relationship with Bianca for two years and parted ways in December 2021.

In April 2021, Amber Heard gave birth to her first child (daughter) through surrogacy.

Amber Heard was linked with British model Cara Delevingne in 2016.

