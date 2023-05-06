Is Hayley Kiyoko in a relationship? How long have Hayley and Becca been dating?

Hayley Kiyoko is a famous American singer, actress, as well as a dancer.

As a child actress and model, Hayley Kiyoko appeared in many movies, such as Scooby-Doo! Film series (2009–2010), Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012), Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), Lemonade Mouth (2011), Jem and the Holograms (2015), and XOXO (2016).

In 2023, Hayley Kiyoko appears in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” show.

Hayley Kiyoko appeared in the “Five Points” and “The Fosters: Girls United” web series.

In 2007, Hayley Kiyoko made her television debut with the “Unfabulous” series. In 2012, Hayley Kiyoko made her film debut with the “Adrift” short film.

Hayley Kiyoko also appeared in many movies and television shows such as CSI: Cyber, Wizards of Waverly Place, Life by Ella, Insecure, The Vampire Diaries, Hello, My Name Is Frank, Jem and the Holograms, Becks, and more.

Hayley Kiyoko released her two albums, Expectations and Panorama.

Hayley Kiyoko released her four Extended plays- This Side of Paradise, Citrine, A Belle to Remember, and I’m Too Sensitive for This Shit.

In 2013, Hayley Kiyoko released her debut single, “A Belle to Remember”.

In 2023, Hayley Kiyoko released her latest song, “Hungry Heart”.

Who is Hayley Kiyoko Husband?

Hayley Kiyoko’s marital status is unmarried.

Hayley Kiyoko has no husband or boyfriend.

Hayley Kiyoko’s fans want to know about Hayley’s husband but let us tell you that Hayley Kiyoko has no husband because Hayley is interested in girls. Hayley Kiyoko has no interest in boys and neither does she like them.

Where is Hayley Kiyoko born?

Hayley Kiyoko’s full name is Hayley Kiyoko Alcroft. Hayley Kiyoko’s age is 32 years. Hayley Kiyoko’s date of birth is 3 April 1991. Hayley Kiyoko was born to Jamie Alcroft and Sarah Kawahara in Angeles, California, United States.

Hayley Kiyoko has two siblings- Alysse Alcroft and Thatcher Alcroft. Hayley Kiyoko did her studies at New York University. Hayley Kiyoko’s nationality is American.

Is Hayley Kiyoko in a relationship?

Yes, Hayley Kiyoko is in a relationship. Hayley Kiyoko is a [email protected]

Hayley Kiyoko’s girlfriend is Becca Tilley. She is a former Bachelor contestant.

Hayley Kiyoko started dating Becca Tilley in 2018. Hayley and Becca kept their relationship a secret for four years and confirmed their relationship in May 2022.

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley have been together for five years. Becca Tilley also appeared in Hayley Kiyoko’s “For Girls” music video.

