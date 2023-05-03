Kevin Costner Divorced His Second Wife Christine Baumgartner

After his marriage to Cindy Silva, which lasted for 16 years before they got divorced in the year 1994, this is Kevin Costner’s second marriage.

Who is Kevin Costner?

Kevin Michael Costner is an American actor, producer, film director, and musician who was born on 18th January of the year 1955. He has won several awards, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Academy Awards.

He is the most youthful of three young men, the second of whom passed on upon entering the world. Sharon Rae, his mother, worked as a welfare worker, whereas, William Costner, his father, worked as an electrician and later worked as a utility executive at Southern California Edison. Costner also has English, Irish, Scottish, and Welsh ancestry, and his German ancestors came to North Carolina in the 1700s.

Costner’s family was Baptist. Although he did enjoy sports, particularly football, took piano lessons, wrote poetry, and sang in the First Baptist Choir, he did not excel academically in school.

Costner Divorces His Second Wife

After 18 years of marriage, American actor Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are divorcing. As per Individuals Magazine, 49-year-old Baumgartner has sought a legal separation. Costner wedded the purse creator and previous model in Colorado in September of the year 2004 and have three youngsters together, Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and little girl Grace, 12. From previous relationships, Costner, 68, also has four older children: daughters Annie and Lily, and sons Joe and Liam.

During this difficult time, Costner’s representative requested that the actor and his children’s privacy be respected.

The delegate said in a proclamation to individuals that it was an extraordinary misery that conditions outside of his reach have unfolded which have brought about Mr Costner taking part in a disintegration of marriage activity.

After dating for six years, Baumgartner issued an ultimatum to Costner. Costner told the publication that there came a moment when, maybe he felt like his marriage would not go forward, and he added that he was not going to lose her because he was afraid.

Christine Made Costner’s Life Better

In November, Costner talked affectionately of his significant other telling that his better half does things that just simply made a difference. He added that because of her, their house looked better and she makes everything feel more comfortable. He added that there were these easily overlooked details that she did and he believed that it was the force of affection, yet that she made their home that way.

After his marriage to Cindy Silva, which lasted for 16 years before they got divorced in the year 1994, this was Costner’s second marriage. For five seasons, the actor from “Field of Dreams” played the powerful Montana patriarch John Dutton in “Yellowstone.”

Moreover, Costner also won a Brilliant Globe for his exhibition in ‘Yellowstone’ in February this year after which he referred to his significant other via web-based entertainment. Costner said she commended his accomplishment when they couldn’t go to the honours occasion because of flooding close to their home.

