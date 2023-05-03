Karlie Kloss Reveals She Is Pregnant At the 2023 Met Gala

Karlie Kloss is expecting her first child with her husband Joshua Kushner. The couple confirmed the happy news at the 2023 Met Gala, where Kloss showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala

Karlie Kloss looked stunning in a red silk gown by Carolina Herrera that accentuated her bump, which she cradled lovingly for photographers. The supermodel completed her look with diamond earrings and a sleek updo. The couple, who married in 2018, have not yet revealed the gender of their baby or their due date.

However, Kloss did take to social media to share her excitement about becoming a mother; posting a photo of herself and Kushner holding hands with the caption, “My heart is full.” This news comes after Kloss has been vocal about her desire to start a family. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, she revealed; “I definitely want to be a mom someday, and I look forward to that experience whenever it comes.”

Balance Between Personal and Professional Life

Karlie Kloss has been open about her commitment to balancing her career and personal life. In the same Vogue interview, she shared, “I think that being a woman, it’s important to be able to balance everything. For me, my career is obviously incredibly important, but my relationship is equally important, if not more so.” Kloss has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavors, including founding Kode with Klossy, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower girls to pursue careers in tech. She has also been a vocal advocate for women’s reproductive rights, speaking out against anti-abortion laws and supporting Planned Parenthood.

Karlie Kloss About her Relationship in Public

Karlie Kloss has previously spoken about the importance of having a supportive partner. In a 2021 interview with Porter magazine, she shared, “I got really lucky to have a partner who supports me in all aspects of my life, whether it’s my career, or the work that I’m doing philanthropically, or the things that I’m excited about creatively.” Fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to congratulate Kloss and Kushner on their pregnancy announcement. Taylor Swift, a longtime friend of Kloss, shared a photo of the two together with the caption, “Baby Kloss Kushner is going to have the best partner in crime imaginable. Congratulations Karlie!!”

People Congratulate the Couple

Model Lily Aldridge also shared her excitement, commenting on Kloss’s Instagram post, “Ahhhhhh!!!!! So so so excited for you both. Love you.” Karlie Kloss and Kushner’s announcement adds to the growing list of celebrities who have recently announced their pregnancies. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Rihanna are among the other high-profile figures who are expecting babies in the near future.

Overall, Karlie Kloss’s pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala 2023 has brought joy to her fans and admirers; who are eager to see her embark on this new chapter in her life. With her talent, grace, and commitment to making a positive impact in the world; there’s no doubt that Kloss will make an incredible mother.

