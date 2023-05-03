Gileno Santoro passed away in April of 2023, Cause of Death Explained

Gileno Santoro is a Brazilian voice actor. Due to his many accomplishments in the field of voice acting, the voice actor was regarded as a leading figure in Brazil. He began his career in the 1970s.

Who was Gileno Santoro?

Santoro was a famous voice actor from Brazil who lent his voice to many popular animated characters. He started his career in the 1970s and became one of Brazil’s most respected voice actors.

He was known for voicing Mestre Roshi in Dragon Ball, Professor Hubert Farnsworth in Futurama, Uncle Chan in Jackie Chan Adventures, and Yoki in Fullmetal Alchemist.

Gileno Santoro’s Cause of death?

Santoro, a renowned Brazilian voice actor famous for bringing to life several beloved animated characters, including Master Roshi in Dragon Ball, passed away on April 14, 2023, at 74.

Wendel Bezerra, Santoro’s close friend, and colleague in the industry, confirmed the tragic news and expressed his grief by saying, “Gileno’s passing is a significant loss for the Brazilian dubbing community. All loved him because of his kind and generous nature.”

With a career spanning several decades, Santoro was widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures in Brazil’s voice-acting industry.

His passing has deeply impacted the industry and countless fans, who have expressed their sadness by paying tribute to the talented and well-liked actor.

Gileno Santoro’s obituary?

Several individuals from the entertainment industry, including voice actor Fatima Noya, utilized social media to share information about the event.

However, there is no current information on the possible cause of death, though this could change.

Santoro was cast to play various iconic characters, such as Professor Hubert Farnsworth from the animated series Futurama, Uncle Chan from The Adventures of Jackie Chan, and Yoki from the manga and anime series Fullmetal Alchemist, all of whom he dubbed during the entire production.

