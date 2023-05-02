Who is the husband of Gal Gadot? Is Gal Gadot still married?

Gal Gadot is a famous Israeli Actress as well as a model.

Gal Gadot is well-recognized for crowned Miss Israel 2004.

Gal Gadot is famous for her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” film.

Gal Gadot will be seen in the “Fast 10”, “Snow White”, “Heart of Stone”, and “The Flash” upcoming films.

How old is Gal Gadot?

Gal Gadot’s age is 38 years. Gal Gadot was born to Michael Gadot and Irit Gadot in Petah Tikva, Israel. Gal Gadot’s birth date is 30 April and her birth year is 1985. Gal Gadot’s nationality is Israeli.

Gal Gadot’s height is 1.78 m. Gal Gadot has a sister whose name is Dana. Gal Gadot is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent. Gal Gadot did her studies at Begin High School in Rosh HaAyin and IDC Herzliya college.

Who is Gal Gadot Husband?

Gal Gadot is a married woman. Gal Gadot husband is Jaron “Yaron” Varsano. He is a Israeli real estate developer.

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano married in 2008. Gal Gadot and Jaron Versano are still together after 14 years of marriage.

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano three daughters together- first was in 2011, second was born in 2017, and third was born in 2021.

Gal Gadot’s daughters names are Maya Varsano, Daniella Varsano, and Alma Varsano.

Who is the Israeli actress in Wonder Woman?

Gal Gadot is the Israeli actress in “Wonder Woman” film. Gal Gadot acted in many movies and television series.

In 2007, Gal Gadot made her television debut with the “Bubot” series.

In 2009, Gal Gadot made her film debut as Gisele Yashar in the “Fast & Furious” film.

from 2017 to 2021, Gal Gadot appeared in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” television show.

Gal Gadot also appeared in many tv shows like The Beautiful Life, Eretz Nehederet, Saturday Night Live, Impact with Gal Gadot, Entourage, Eurovision Song Contest 2019, and more.

Gal Gadot also featured in “Girls Like You”, “Lie”, and “Imagine” music videos.

Gal Gadot worked for many company brands like Cosmetics, Fashion, Smartphone: Huawei P20, Fragrance: Bamboo, Video game: League of Angels: Paradise Island, Telecommunications provider, Electronics, Beverages, and more.

Gal Gadot acted in many movies such as Death on the Nile, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Justice League, Kicking Out Shoshana, Knight and Day, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Justice League, and more.

