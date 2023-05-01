‘Slava’ Zaitsev: Russia’s Most Famous Fashion Designer Passed Away At The Age Of 85

His career brought him from a poor upbringing in the 400,000-person town of Ivanovo, northeast of the capital, to the runways of Paris, New York, and Tokyo. The most well-known fashion designer in Russia, Zaitsev, became successful all over the world with his vibrant dresses decorated with floral motifs similar to those on traditional Russian shawls.

Zaitsev Cause Of Death

Viacheslav “Slava” Zaitsev, a Russian fashion designer known as the “Soviet Christian Dior,” passed away on Sunday at the age of 85, according to his fashion firm.

A spokeswoman added that “we could already see he was very, very, weak” when Zaitsev celebrated his birthday with friends in March, confirming allegations in Russian media.

Viacheslav Zaitsev, a designer who “dictated Soviet and Russian fashion for decades, an innovator who wasn’t afraid of bold experiments,” has passed away, according to the Russian state channel Perviy Kanal.

The most well-known fashion designer in Russia, Zaitsev, became successful all over the world with his vibrant dresses decorated with floral motifs similar to those on traditional Russian shawls. His career brought him from a poor upbringing in the 400,000-person town of Ivanovo, northeast of the capital, to the runways of Paris, New York, and Tokyo.

He Was Referred To As The “Soviet Christian Dior” By The French Press In The 1960s

Zaitsev was first denied permission to leave the Soviet Union, and his first collections were presented abroad without him. He was being closely watched by the KGB because of his relationships with Western designers and his flamboyant personality.

Zaitsev’s initial clothing line, a uniform for female workers that included multicoloured boots and skirts with floral designs reminiscent of traditional Russian shawls, was rejected by the Soviet government in 1962.

In a 2018 interview with AFP, Zaitsev said, “The colours were too bright and contrasted with the greyness of Soviet everyday life, where an individual should not differ from the rest of society.”

