Jock Zonfrillo: MasterChef Australia Judge Passed Away At The Age Of 46

Jock Zonfrillo, who was born in Glasgow in 1976, later emigrated to Australia, where he established a number of prosperous eateries. Award-winning chef Jock Zonfrillo, who served as a judge on MasterChef Australia, passed away at the age of 46.

Jock Zonfrillo Cause Of Death

The family of Mr. Zonfrillo announced his passing on Monday, describing him as “our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend” in a statement, according to The Guardian. The Victoria Police stated that the death was not being investigated as suspiciously despite the absence of a cause of death. The coroner’s office will write a report on Mr. Zonfrillo’s passing, according to the police.

The upcoming season of MasterChef Australia was cancelled following the passing of Mr. Zonfrillo, Network 10 informed The Guardian.

The chef’s family released a statement in which they claimed they were “devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.” “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him,” they said.

We are currently too overwhelmed to put him into words, and there are countless stories that could be told. Keep this proud Scot in your hearts as you sip your next whisky, the statement added, for those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were fortunate enough to be his family.

About His Family

There are four children and his wife left behind by Mr. Zonfrillo. According to the BBC, he was born in Glasgow in 1976 and began working in kitchens when he was 12 years old. Mr. Zonfrillo joined the upscale Scottish resort The Turnberry Hotel at the age of 15, becoming its youngest-ever apprentice. Two years later, he began working for British chef Marco Pierre White, who holds a Michelin star.

As his career advanced, Mr. Zonfrillo developed a heroin addiction, which he discussed in his biography The Last Shot from 2021. After relocating to Australia in the 1990s, Mr. Zonfrillo underwent a transformation in his way of life. He launched a number of eateries there, including his most popular restaurant, Orana, in 2013.

