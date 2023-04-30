Who was Keith Urban’s first wife? How much older is Nicole Kidman than Keith?

Keith Urban is a popular Australian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Keith Urban won many awards for his singing like fifteen Academy of Country Music Awards, four Grammy Awards, Jim Reeves International Award, six ARIA Music Awards, and thirteen CMA Awards.

In 1991, Keith Urban released his debut studio album “Keith Urban”. He released 12 studio albums such as The Ranch, Golden Road, Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Thing, Get Closer, Graffiti U, The Speed of Now Part 1, and more.

In 1990, Keith Urban released his debut single “I Never Work on a Sunday”.

Keith Urban also released many songs such as “But for the Grace of God”, “You’ll Think of Me”, “Your Everything”, “You’re My Better Half”, “Better Life”, “Once in a Lifetime”, “Everybody”, “‘Til Summer Comes Around”, “I’m In”, “You Gonna Fly”, “Raise ‘Em Up”, “Break on Me”, “Coming Home”, “One Too Many”, and more.

Keith Urban appeared in many music videos like “But for the Grace of God”, “Somebody Like You”, “Days Go By”, “Tonight I Wanna Cry”, “I Told You So”, “Hit the Ground Runnin'”, “Highway Don’t Care”, “Street Called Main”, and more.

Who is Keith Urban Wife?

Keith Urban is a married man. Keith Urban wife is Nicole Kidman. She is also a popular Australian actress.

In January 205, Keith Urban met Nicole Kidman at a Hollywood event promoting G’Day LA, Australia.

Keith Urban, after dating Nicole Kidman for six months, married Sydney on 25 June 2006 at the Cardinal Ceretti Memorial Chapel in the grounds of St. Patrick’s Estate, Manly.

Nicole Kidman has a four-month age gap with her husband, Keith Urban.

On January 7, 2008, Nicole Kidman announced that she and Keith Urban are expecting their first child. Nicole Kidman gave birth to a daughter in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman gave birth to their second daughter in 2010. Keith Urban’s children’s names are Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

How old is Keith Urban?

Keith Urban’s full name is Keith Lionel Urban. Keith Urban’s age is 55 years. Keith Urban was born to Bob Urban and Marienne Urban in Whangarei, Northland, New Zealand.

Keith Urban’s birth date is 26 October and his birth year is 1967.

Keith Urban has a sibling whos name is Shane Urban. Keith Urban’s height is 1.78 m. Keith Urban’s nationality are New Zealand-Australian-American.

Read Also:- Is CNN Losing John King? Why He Was A Replaced On A TV Show?