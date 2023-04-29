Who Was James Alexander? James Alexander Passed Away At Age 45

This week, South Africa laments another talent loss. James Alexander, who starred in Binnelander and The Wild, passed away on Saturday, according to his wife Anel. In 2019, cancer was discovered in Alexander, who is well known for his flicks “Discreet,” “Semi-Soet,” and the critically acclaimed “Sink.”

James Alexander’s Cause Of Demise

In January 2019, Alexander received a cancer diagnosis; however, he along with his wife, Anel, chose to keep it a secret. The couple, who had left South Africa in 2016, came back to it last year after spending five years there and working in Hollywood. James Alexander, popularly referred to as James Gracie, was a prolific South African actor as well as producer who lost his fight with cancer of the head and neck on Friday. He was 45.

James Alexander’s Professional Career

Alexander was most recognized for his role as Dr. Rico Maartens in the Afrikaans soap opera Binnelanders on M-Net and kykNET (DStv 144) as well as for landing the part of Tristan in The Wild on M-Net. Over the past 15 years, he was employed in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In 2004, he co-hosted the M-Net reality contest program Project Fame and co-presented it. He has made appearances on Generations on SABC1, Home Affairs on SABC2, and short films such as Thoughts, Lost, and Voeltjie.

He appears as Lemmer in M-Net’s Trackers as well as the third season of the American television program Black Sails, Wonderland, Geraamtes in die Kas, Heartlines, Madiba, Roots, and The Book of Negroes. The actor and storyteller from Boksburg has been on screen with stars like Keanu Reeves, Benedict Cumberbatch, as well as Daniel Radcliffe. The local and international TV and film industries will remember Alexander as a powerful South African representation thanks to the numerous prizes he received for his efforts.

Read Also: Cody Mauch Of The Buccaneers Reveals Why He’s Missing Two Front Teeth