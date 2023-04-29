Everything You Need To Know About NBA Player Rui Hachimura’s Girlfriend Briana Delgado

Hachimura’s love life has piqued the interest of his fans because of his celebrity status since his time in the NBA.

Who Is Briana Delgado?

Rui Hachimura, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, is in love with Briana Delgado. Delgado was born on 21st May of the year 1993, and she grew up in the United States with her parents.

From a young age, she had a deep passion for basketball, and she is said to have played ball during secondary school and offers a significant enthusiasm for the game. She was a sports fan from a young age, but she only started modelling later.

Briana is a model on Instagram at the moment. She is also active on Fanfix, where she has a large number of fans. Hachimura and Delgado have been together since last year and have been dating since the year 2021. Brought up in the States, Delgado burned through the majority of her young life in America. She and her boyfriend currently reside in their Washington apartment and may soon relocate to Los Angeles.

When Did Rui and Briana Start Dating?

In the middle of the year 2021, Rui Hachimura and Briana Delgado started dating. However, it is said that they first connected with a mutual friend in early in the year 2021, when the two celebrities were inseparable.

Their underlying romance before long bloomed into affection, and Briana moved in with Hachimura in his Washington loft. Delgado monitors Hachimura’s fitness for him, and the couple continues to be extremely supportive of one another. She is also occasionally observed courtside at his NBA games.

Briana Is A Famous Social Media Celebrity

On Instagram and TikTok, Briana Delgado has a sizable following of devoted fans. Moreover, Briana is also active on Fanfix, which is a website that lets the fans to access exclusive content from their favourite social media celebrity. On the platform, her monthly subscription costs $6.99, and Briana also has a channel on YouTube.

Aside from her virtual entertainment presence Briana has demonstrated for attire brand Baddieville and possesses her wellness item store, Goods Sovereigns. It is a fitness-related online store that serves customers all over the United States. As of the year 2023, Briana Delgado has a net worth of approximately $500,000.

Briana is a well-known person on social media, and she has a large number of fans on Instagram, Fanfix, and TikTok. Briana Delgado and Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura are said to be living together and have been dating since 2021.

