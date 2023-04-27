Why Was Money Sign Suede Imprisoned? A 22-Year-Old Rapper From Los Angeles Was Fatally Stabbed

MoneySign Suede, a well-known rapper, was brutally stabbed to death in prison at the age of 22. On April 26, 2023, he was discovered dead inside the jail grounds. Authorities attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead on the spot.

Money Sign Cause Of Death

Suede’s body was discovered in the shower room of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The rapper’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, stated that he was stabbed in the neck, but no further information about his injuries has been released.

Suede MoneySign Was Imprisoned In December 2022

MoneySign Suede was serving a 32-month prison sentence. Suede surrendered to authorities in December of last year and was lodged into the Soledad State Prison. The following month, he also posted a video on YouTube of his final 24 hours before being sentenced to prison. He had multiple run-ins with the law and was imprisoned several times before his death.

In June 2022, he was playing at a warehouse party in Boyle Heights when a shooting happened, killing three people and injuring four more.The coroner’s office in Los Angeles County reported at the time that two of the deceased were identified as Randy Tyson, 25, and Daniel Dunbar, 27, respectively. The identity of the third victim was not revealed.

Suede also expressed her sorrow for those who died in the incident, writing on Instagram, “Just wanna get on here real quick to send my condolences to what happened after this paid show yesterday.” I pray for everyone who was hurt or killed last night.”

In 2022, MoneySign Suede published his first album. Suede was born in Montebello and raised in South Central Los Angeles. He moved to Huntington Park when he was eleven years old, and while he was addicted to football at the time, he eventually developed an interest in skateboarding and boxing.

His Career

At the age of 16, he went to his first rap show, MadeinTYO, and began rapping. Following that, he posted his debut song online, which received approximately 30,000 streams. According to AllMusic, this was followed by another hit, Poppin’, which was likewise a huge success.

Suede continues to release new material, including Back to the Bag, Came a Long Way, I’m Back, Veteran, and others. His self-titled debut EP was published in March 2022, and he quickly began collaborating with musicians such as Young Demon, Cypress Moreno, Lil Weirdo, and others. In September 2022, he released his first album, Parkside Baby, followed by a mixtape, Parkside Santa.

Read Also: Wycombe Abbey: 16 Year Old Caitlyn Scott-Lee Found Dead