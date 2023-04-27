Who is Molly Sims Husband? Does Molly Sims have children?

Molly Sims is a popular American actress and fashion model.

Molly Sims has appeared in a number of company brands, including Escada, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Giorgio Armani, and Chanel.

In the early 2000s, Molly Sims also walked the runway for the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” and for the 2001 annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Molly Sims is well-recognized for her role as Delinda Deline in the “Las Vegas” (2003–2008) and “right Missy” in The Wrong Missy (2020) series.

In 2000, Molly Sims made her television debut with the “House of Style” series.

In 202, Molly Sims made her film debut with the “Frank McKlusky, C.I.” film

Molly Sims also acted in many movies such as The Benchwarmers, The Pink Panther 2, Venus & Vegas, Starsky & Hutch, The Wrong Missy, Yes Man, Yes Day, Chez Upshaw, and more.

Molly Sims also appeared in “Jizz in My Pants” and “We Are All Made of Stars” music videos.

Molly Sims appeared in many television shows, including Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Crossing Jordan, Project Accessory, The Carrie Diaries, The View, Wedding Band, The Rachel Zoe Project, and more.

Who is Molly Sims Husband?

Molly Sims is a married woman. Molly Sims husband is Scott Stuber. He is a Netflix executive.

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber are married on 24 September 2011 at a a Napa Valley vineyard.

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber have three children- two sons who were born in 2012 and 2017 and a daughter who was born in 2015.

Molly Sims’s children’s names are Brooks Alan Stuber, Scarlett May Stuber, and Grey Douglas Stuber.

How old is Molly Sims?

Molly Sims’s age is 49 years. Molly Sims’s birth date is 25 May and her birth year is 1973. Molly Sims was born to Dottie Sims and Jim Sims in Murray, Kentucky, United States.

Molly Sims has a sibling whose name is Todd Sims. Molly Sims’s height is 1.77 m. Molly Sims did her studies at Murray High School and Vanderbilt University. Molly Sims’s nationality is American.

