Who is Lizzy Caplan Husband? How did Tom Riley and Lizzy Caplan meet?

Lizzy Caplan is a notable actress.

Lizzy Caplan is well-recognized for her role in the Cloverfield (2008) and Mean Girls (2004) films.

Lizzy Caplan will be seen in the “Mean Girls” (2004) Upcoming miniseries and “Cobweb” upcoming film.

Who is Lizzy Caplan Husband?

Lizzy Caplan is a married woman. Lizzy Caplan husband Tom Riley. He is a popular British actor.

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley got engaged in May 2016 in New York.

The couple met in January 2015 on the sets of the film “Now You See Me 2” in London.

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley got married in September 2017, after a year of engagement. Lizzy Caplan gives birth to Tom Riley’s first child (son) in 2021.

How old is Lizzy Caplan?

Lizzy Caplan’s full name is Elizabeth Anne Caplan. Lizzy Caplan’s age is 40 years. Lizzy Caplan’s birth date is 30 June and birth year is 1982. Lizzy Caplan was born to Richard Caplan and Barbara Bragman in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Lizzy Caplan did her studies at Alexander Hamilton High School. Lizzy Caplan’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. Lizzy Caplan has two siblings- Julie Caplan and Ben Caplan. Lizzy Caplan’s nationality is American.

What movies did Lizzy Caplan play in?

In 1999, Lizzy Caplan made her television debut with the “Freaks and Geeks” series.

In 2002, Lizzy Caplan made her film debut with the “Orange County” film.

In 2022, Lizzy Caplan appeared in “The People We Hate at the Wedding” film and “Fleishman Is In Trouble” and “Inside Job” television seies.

Lizzy Caplan is known for her role in the Truth Be Told, Masters of $ex, Castle Rock, Party Down, The Class, Related, The Pitts, and more.

Lizzy Caplan acted in many movies, including Love Is the Drug, Cloverfield, Hot Tub Time Machine, High Road, 3,2,1… Frankie Go Boom, The Interview, Crashing, The Last Rites of Ransom Pride, Queens of Country, Now You See Me 2, The Disaster Artist, and more.

