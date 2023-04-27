Who is Carol Vorderman: Everything You Need To Know

Carol Vorderman is a well-known British media personality, best known for her long-running stint as a co-presenter of the popular quiz show Countdown. Over the years, she has become one of the most recognizable faces on British television, and her personal life has been a source of much speculation among her fans. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Carol Vorderman’s age, career, and personal life, including her marriages and relationships.

How Old is Carol Vorderman?

Carol Vorderman was born on December 24th, 1960, which makes her 62 years old as of 2023. She was born in Bedford, England, and grew up in North Wales. She attended Cambridge University, where she studied engineering.

Career

After leaving Cambridge, Carol Vorderman worked as a junior civil engineer for a few years, but her big break came when she was chosen to co-present the game show Countdown in 1982. She quickly became a fan favorite on the show, thanks to her quick wit and infectious personality, and she continued to co-present the show for over 25 years until she left in 2008.

Since leaving Countdown, Carol Vorderman has continued to work in the media industry, hosting a number of other television shows, including Loose Women, The One Show, and Lorraine. She has also appeared on a number of reality shows, including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

Personal Life of Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman has been married twice, and she has two children. However, her first marriage was to Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, whom she married in 1985. The couple had two children together, a son named Cameron and a daughter named Katie, but they divorced in 2000.

In 2012, Carol Vorderman married her second husband, a pilot named Graham Duff. The couple had been dating for several years before getting married, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Bristol. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced their separation in 2016.

Relationships

Over the years, several high-profile men have been linked to Carol Vorderman aside from her marriages. In the early 2000s, rumors circulated that she was dating the former England rugby player Lawrence Dallaglio, although neither of them ever confirmed the relationship. In 2018, Carol Vorderman revealed; that she had been in a long-term relationship with a mystery man; whom she referred to only as “the younger one”. She described their relationship as “very happy” and said that they had been together for several years, but she declined to give any further details about her partner’s identity.

More About Carol Voderman

Carol Vorderman has had a long and successful career in the media industry; she remains a popular and much-loved personality in the UK. Although her personal life has been the subject of much speculation over the years; she has always maintained a degree of privacy; when it comes to her relationships and romantic life. At the age of 62, she continues to be a role model for women of all ages; and her fans are no doubt looking forward to seeing what the future holds; for this talented and accomplished media personality.

