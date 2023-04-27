Who is Amanda Peet Husband? Is Amanda Peet still married?

Amanda Peet is a professional actress.

Amanda Peet is well-recognized for her role as Jill St. Claire in “The Whole Nine Yards” (2000) film.

Amanda Peet will be seen in the “Fatal Attraction” Upcoming miniseries.

In 1995, Amanda Peet made her acting debut with the “Animal Room” film and ” Law & Order” television series.

Amanda Peet acted in many movies such as Winterlude, One Fine Day, Playing by Heart, Origin of the Species, Simply Irresistible, Isn’t She Great, The Whole Nine Yards, Igby Goes Down, Something’s Gotta Give, Melinda and Melinda, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, What Doesn’t Kill You, Gulliver’s Travels, The Way, Way Back, Trust Me, Griffin & Phoenix, and more.

Amanda Peet appeared in many television series, including The Single Guy, Ellen Foster, Entourage, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, How I Met Your Mother, Togetherness, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, The Good Wife, Brockmire, and more.

When was Amanda Peet Born?

Amanda Peet was born to Penny Levy and Charles Peet in New York, New York, United States. Amanda Peet’s age is 51 years. Amanda Peet’s birth date is 11 January and her birth year is 1972.

Amanda Peet’s father is a Quaker and Amanda Peet’s mother is Jewish. Amanda Peet did her studies at Friends Seminary and Columbia University. Amanda Peet’s nationality American.

Who is Amanda Peet Husband?

Amanda Peet is a married woman. Amanda Peet husband is David Benioff. He is a Screenwriter. David Benioff is well-known as the son of former Goldman Sachs CEO and chairman Stephen Friedman

Amanda Peet and David Benioff married on 30 September 2006 in New York City.

Amanda Peet and David Benioff have three children- Molly June Benioff, Frances Pen Benioff, and Henry Peet Friedman.

Amanda Peet lives in Manhattan and Beverly Hills with her husband and children. Amanda Peet and David Benioff are still married.

Read Also:- Reason for Kyle Ross Aaron Cumbey Death: Helix porn Star Died In a Car Crash