Tierra Hall Tragically Killed by Ex-Boyfriend in Domestic Violence Incident

Tierra Hall was found missing and dead with at least 14 stab wounds. She was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend name, Kelton Fox.

Who was Tierra Hall?

Tierra Hall was a student at North Caroline High School. She was just 17 years old. She went to the school on March 27, 2015, and has yet to return. She used to live in Durham.

There is little information about her personal or professional life, which is open on the internet. She was just a simple girl in her teenage years and went to high school.

Tierra Hall Cause of Death

Tierra Hall was found missing after she went to the school. When she went to the school, she never returned. Her ex-boyfriend brutally murdered her.

When her body was found, she was covered with blood. Authorities discovered her body and found at least fourteen stab wounds.

The stab wounds were on her neck, shoulder, arm, and head. Also, a murder weapon was on her left cheek.

What happened to Tierra?

On March 27, 2015, Tierra went to school while hugging her mother and never returned home.

Her mother called her several times and also left messages for her, but she didn’t respond to any calls or messages. Then her mother thought she might be staying at her friends’ place.

When she asked her friends about her, her mother thought her daughter was missing, and she filed a complaint for her missing daughter. Authorities came into action and started investigating.

Later on March 28, authorities received a call from one of the strangers, and he told them that he spotted Tierra in an abandoned house and she was sleeping there.

The house was in the 4100 block of Trotter Ridge Road in Durham, North Carolina. The authorities went to the scene, and they found Tierra dead there.

She was brutally murdered with the weapon, and there were so many marks on the weapon all over her body.

While they were investigating what might have done this, he learned about her ex-boyfriend Kelton Fox, who used to go to the same school. They had a patch-up and breakup relationship.

The authorities viewed the school’s cameras and found out that they both were last spotted in the school only.

Later, Fox was found walking toward the school alone with his hands in his pocket, and the authorities found blood near the trash can.

The authorities also mentioned that Fox once lived in that abandoned house only.

When all the evidence was against the Fox, authorities began searching for him and found his shoes covered with blood; those were the shoes he was wearing on the day he murdered Tierra.

The police caught him. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June 2018. Later he was sentenced to 12 to 15 years of jail.

But he was sentenced to jail will not cover the pain that Tierra’s family went through and what she experienced.

May she rest in peace!!

