Is Brantley Gilbert in a relationship? Is Brantley Gilbert still married?

Brantley Gilbert is a popular American country rock singer-songwriter as well as a record producer.

Brantley Gilbert signed with Colt Ford’s label, Average Joes Entertainment.

After Brantley Gilbert signed with Average Joes Entertainment, he released “Halfway to Heaven” and “Modern Day Prodigal Son”.

Currently, Brantley Gilbert is signed with the Valery division of Big Machine Records.

Brantley Gilbert has released five studio albums since signing with Big Machine Records- Just as I Am, The Devil Don’t Sleep, So Help Me God, Fire & Brimstone, and a deluxe edition of Halfway to Heaven.

In 2009, Brantley Gilbert released his debut studio album “A Modern Day Prodigal Son”.

In 2010, Brantley Gilbert released his debut single “Kick It in the Sticks”.

In 2022, Brantley Gilbert released the “Heaven by Then” single.

Brantley Gilbert also released many songs such as “Hard Days”, “What Happens in a Small Town”, “The Weekend”, “One Hell of an Amen”, “Bottoms Up”, “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do”, “My Kind of Crazy”, “Country Must Be Country Wide”, and more.

Who is Brantley Gilbert Wife?

Brantley Gilbert is a married man. Brantley Gilbert wife is Amber Cochran Gilbert. He is a Georgia school teacher.

In June 2015, Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Gilbert married in a small ceremony at his home.

Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Gilbert welcomed their first child (son) in 2017. Two years later, in 2019, Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Gilbert welcomed their second child (daughter).

Brantley Gilbert announced in September 2012 that he had dated country music singer and actress Jana Kramer. Brantley and Jan met at the CMT Music Awards in June 2012.

Brantley Gilbert got engaged to Jana Kramer on January 20, 2013, her 28th birthday. But a few months later, in August 2013, the couple called off their relationship.

Where is Brantley Gilbert from?

Brantley Gilbert’s full name is Brantley Keith Gilbert. Brantley Gilbert’s age is 38 years. Brantley Gilbert’s birth date is 20 January and his birth year is 1985. Brantley Gilbert’s nationality is American.

Brantley Gilbert was born to Becky Gilbert and Keith Gilbert in Jefferson, Georgia, United States. Brantley Gilbert’s height is 1.83 m. Brantley Gilbert has a sibling whose name is Kolby Gilbert.

