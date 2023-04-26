Who is Whoopi Goldberg currently married to? Has Whoopi Goldberg ever been in a relationship?

Whoopi Goldberg is a famous American actor, comedian, television personality, and author.

Whoopi Goldberg recevied many awards such as a Grammy Award, a Tony Award, an Emmy Award, an Academy Award (“Oscar”), and more.

Whoopi Goldberg is well-recognized for his role as Celie in “The Color Purple” film.

Whoopi Goldberg will be seen in the “Soapdish” and “Anansi Boys” television series and “Sister Act 3”, “Atrabilious”, “Inappropriate Behavior”, and “Outlaws” upcoming films.

In 1982, Whoopi Goldberg made her film debut with the “Citizen: I’m Not Losing My Mind, I’m Giving It Away” film and In 1985, Whoopi Goldberg made her television debut with the “Whoopi Goldberg: Direct from Broadway” series.

From 2007 to the present, Whoopi Goldberg works in “The View” television series.

Where is Whoopi Goldberg from?

Whoopi Goldberg’s full name is Caryn Elaine Johnson. Whoopi Goldberg’s age is 67 years. Whoopi Goldberg’s birth date is 13 November and birth year is 1995. Whoopi Goldberg was born to Emma Harris and Robert James Johnson in Chelsea, New York, United States.

Whoopi Goldberg has a sibling whose name is Clyde K. Johnson. Whoopi Goldberg did a local Catholic school, St Columba’s. Whoopi Goldberg dropped out of Washington Irving High School. Whoopi Goldberg’s nationality is American.

Who is Whoopi Goldberg Husband Now?

Whoopi Goldberg was married three times. Whoopi Goldberg divorced three husbands. Whoopi Goldberg’s three marriages did not last long. Whoopi Goldberg had many relationships apart from three husbands.

Whoopi Goldberg partnered with David Shane from 1980 and Frank Langella from 1995 to 2000.

Whoopi Goldberg is not in a relationship with anyone right now neither Whoopi Goldberg has any Husband now. Whoopi Goldberg is single now.

Who are Whoopi Goldberg ex husbands?

Whoopi Goldberg’s marital status divorced.

Whoopi Goldberg first married Alvin Martin in 1973 and divorced a few years later in 1979.

Whoopi Goldberg married David Klassen in 1986 and divorced two years later in 1988.

After this, Whoopi Goldberg got divorced from her third marriage to Lyle Trakhtenberg in 1994 and a year later in 1995.

Whoopi Goldberg Dating History

Whoopi Goldberg has had many relationships and dated many men.

Whoopi Goldberg dated Danny Glover, Bill Duke, and Alan Moore (1987).

Whoopi Goldberg had relationship with David Edger (1986), David Schein (1980–1985), Eddie Gold (1987 – 1990), Timothy Dalton (1990 – 1993), Ted Danson (1992 – 1994), Jeffrey Cohen (1995), Frank Langella (1995 – 2001), and Michael Visbal (2001 – 2004).

