Who is Shari Belafonte married to? Is Shari Belafonte still married?

Shari Belafonte is a popular American Actress, singer, and model.

Sherry Belafonte is well known as the daughter of late singer Harry Belafonte. Harry Belafonte died at the age of 96 on 25 April 2023.

In 1982, Shari Belafonte began her career as a fashion model in the “If You Could See What I Hear” film.

Shari Belafonte is well-recognized for her role as Julie Gillette in the “Hotel” series from 1983 to 1988.

Shari Belafonte also released two alubms- Eyes Of Night (1987) and Shari (1989).

What is Shari Belafonte nationality?

Shari Belafonte’s full name is Shari Lynn Belafonte. Shari Belafonte’s age is 68 years. Shari Belafonte’s birth date is 22 September and her birth year is 1954.

Shari Belafonte was born to Harry Belafonte and Marguerite Belafonte in New York, New York, United States. Shari Belafonte’s nationality is American.

Shari Belafonte has three siblings- David Belafonte, Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, and Gina Belafonte.

Shari Belafonte did her studies at Georgetown Day School in Washington, Windsor Mountain School, Buxton School, Hampshire College, and Carnegie-Mellon University.

Who is Shari Belafonte Husband Now?

Shari Belafonte is a married woman. Currently, Shari Belafonte husband is Sam Behrens.

Shari Belafonte and Sam Behrens married on 31 Decemmber 1989.

After 33 years of marriage, Shari Belafonte and Sam Behrens are still married.

Who is Shari Belafonte ex-husband?

Shari Belafonte married twice. Shari Belafonte’s first marriage did not last long and ended in divorce.

Sherry Belafonte currently lives with her first husband.

Shari Belafonte first married Robert Harper on May 21, 1977. But after ten years of marriage, in 1988, the couple did not divorce.

What movies did Shari Belafonte play in?

In 1979, Shari Belafonte made her television debut with “The Big Hex of Little Lulu” series.

In 1982, Shari Belafonte made her film debut with the “If You Could See What I Hear” film.

From 2019 to the present, Shari Belafonte appears in “The Morning Show” and “Sistas” television series.

Shari Belafonte is well known for her role in the Gravedale High, Beyond Reality, and 9-1-1 series.

Shari Belafonte acted in many movies such as Time Walker, Speed Zone, Fire, Ice and Dynamite, Teacher of the Year, Primrose Lane, Plastic Daydream, Overnight Sensation, and more.

Shari Belafonte appeared in many television series like The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo, Battle of the Network Stars, The Love Boat, The Midnight Hour, The Late Show, Perry Mason: The Case of the All-Star Assassin, French Silk, Babylon 5: Thirdspace, and more.

