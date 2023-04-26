Sully Simmons, Alias SullyI’mMe Simmons, Assassinated: The Mid-City Tragedy Tragically Murdered a 33-Year-Old Mother

Sully Simmons, 33, was killed in her car on Tuesday at the junction of Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street, according to her brother, Lonnie Simmons. Let us go further into Sully Simmons’ experience.

Sully Simmons, alias SullyI’mMe Simmons, was slain in a mid-city shooting at a corner fuel station on Tuesday. According to Lonnie Simmons Sr., Sully had just left a petrol station when the attack happened at about 1 p.m. Sully’s 1-year-old grandson was in the car at the time of the shooting, but no other information was provided.

Officers discovered a lady inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to the investigation of an attack in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue. New Orleans Emergency Medical Services brought the woman to the hospital, but she died. A two-year-old child was also located unhurt in the car’s backseat. This happened 14 years after the murder of her deceased sister, Coty Simmons, who was slain while pregnant 14 years ago in 2008, a horrible coincidence.

What Happened to Sully Simmons?

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Sully, a 33-year-old mother, was slain in a horrible shooting.

“She was a fantastic young woman, a wonderful mother to her child, and she had her entire life ahead of her,” said her father. Sully Simmons, he observed, has her whole life ahead of her with a kid to raise.

A witness said the shooter made a U-turn at N Broad and Orleans Avenue before firing at Sully’s car, which was parked in front of this blue house. At least six bullets struck the car, four in the driver’s side front door and one in the glass. According to a male witness, such matters are not worth someone’s life, and it is unforgivable for the child to lose a mother in such a way, most likely for trivial reasons.

Several witnesses who requested anonymity said they saw someone in a white Nissan Altima open fire on the lady as she left the petrol station at Orleans and North Broad. Witnesses took film of the woman slumped over in the driver’s seat of a silver car, with a young child sobbing in the back seat behind her and wearing orange high-top sneakers.

Who was Sully Simmons?

Simmons attended L.E. Rabouin Memorial School, FW Gregory Jr. High School, and Stuart R. Bradley Elementary School in the Seventh Ward.

The young woman there had little trouble making friends and was close to her family. Simmons was well-known in sixth grade, according to Cosse, for her soprano voice and ability to sing any song on the radio.

Simmons played for the ninth-graders graduation at Beacon Light Church in front of an audience. She wore a white silk gown. Cosse described the occasion as bittersweet for the kids, who were ready to go on to the next chapter of their lives.

