What happened to Lakam Chiu? Who is Kim Chiu Sister?

Kim Chiu is a well-known actress and television host in the Philippines—she has news about her sister Lakam Chiu’s hospitalization due to an illness. However, the details of her condition have not been disclosed to the public.

What happened to Lakam Chiu?

Kim Chiu’s sister Lakam was reportedly hospitalized in early April 2023 due to an undisclosed illness. Kim shared a photo of her sister in a hospital bed on her Instagram account, asking her followers to pray for Lakam’s recovery.

Details about her condition and illness have not been made public, but Kim expressed her gratitude for the support and prayers she and her family have received during this difficult time. As of the latest reports, there has been no official update on Lakam’s condition.

Who is Kim Chiu?

Kim Chiu is a well-known actress, singer, and television host from the Philippines. After winning the reality competition Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition in 2006, she first rose to fame. She has since made numerous appearances in Philippine movies and television dramas.

She has become one of the nation’s most well-known and successful actress. She has won multiple awards for her work in the entertainment industry, including Best Drama Actress at the Philippine Movie Press Club Star Awards and Best Actress in a Single Drama Performance at the PMPC Star Awards for TV.

Fans and supporters of Kim Chiu are anxious and worried due to the news of Lakam Chiu’s illness. The family has not shared any recent updates on her health.

Tributes to Lakam Chiu:

On April 5, 2023, Kim Chiu uploaded a picture of her sister Lakam to her Instagram account and asked for prayers for her sister’s recovery in the caption.

She posted the picture on her birthday and stated it differed greatly from last year’s. It is unclear if Kim has made further statements about her sister’s condition on social media or elsewhere.

Kim Chiu’s admirers and supporters expressed concerns and prayers for Lakam’s recovery. Many people sent the family support and encouragement during this trying time.

