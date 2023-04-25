How did Coach Navi Gacho Die? Coach Navi Gacho passes away at the age of 24.

On April 24, Filipino Mobile Legends player Ivan Navi Gacho passed away.

Who was Ivan Navi Gacho?

Navi Gacho acquired work in the BPO sector after quitting the MDL and continued to play Mobile Legends while doing so. Later, he resurfaced on the field as an instructor for RSG Ignite, and he was eager to prove himself in his capacity. He revealed his passion for teaching and his involvement with Spin.

In a press conference, he also said he was happy to attempt one final shot, which was ultimately fruitful.

During the MPL PH 4th season esports scene, Navi debuted for Sterling Global Dragons. The professional athlete vanished several times before becoming the RSG Slate Ignite head coach.

Navi successfully guided the MDL team for RSG PH to a solid fifth- or sixth-place position in the competition in her capacity as the team’s head coach. Blacklist Academy defeated the group with a 2-0 clear victory to go to the semifinals.

What happened to Ivan Navi Gacho?

Nicholas Ivan Navi Emmanuel Gacho, a former professional player of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Professional League Philippines (MPL PH), has passed away.

Before going on an extended break, Navi participated in the MPL PH competition in the 4th season.

The professional player did not show up to the official stage as RSG PH’s coach for the novice league until the first edition of the Mobile Legends Development League (MDL).

Steven Dale Vitug, an old friend of Navi’s in SGD Omega and currently the manager of HomeBois in the MPL Malaysia, was one of many who paid tribute to Navi. Vitug revealed that he had intended to follow Navi’s example and seek a profession abroad.

Ivan Navi Cause of Death.

Navi, a long-time member of the MLBB P society, died of fatal arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat soon after the MDL PH’s 1st season ended. On the 24th of April 2023, this was made public on the RSG PH official social media accounts.

Since then, the online gaming industry has been paying tribute to the “mobile legend.”

Esports host Leo Gaming and members of the BREN Esports team Eric “Eruption” Tai and others expressed their sympathies on the online platforms.

The following is what RSG Philippines said on the homepage about Navi: “You have brought a light that shone brilliantly in every aspect of our lives.

We appreciate you leaving us such lovely experiences, and we are eternally thrilled about the time we spent together.”

