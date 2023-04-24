Swiftie Jacob Lewis is no longer alive, Cause of Death

The accident occurred on the Southwest Motorway when the victim attempted to push his crippled car.

Who was Swiftie Jacob Lewis?

Swiftie Jacob Lewis is remembered as a great thespian, son, brother, uncle, and kind friend. He performed in high school and at Stages, a professional theater. He was very fond of music, loved acting and drama, and always wanted to be professional in this field.

For other students to follow Jacob’s ambition, the family intends to establish a fund in his memory. GoFundMe has set up a fundraising page for the family.

What happened to Swiftie Jacob Lewis?

According to the sources, a suspected inebriated motorist struck and killed Jacob Lewis in the early hours after experiencing car issues. The child was on his way home from a Taylor Swift performance.

How did the swiftie Jacob Lewis die?

Lewis was pushing the stuck car when a motorist in a Volkswagen Beetle slammed him from behind, causing an accident, and then driving away, according to HPD. Lewis died there, according to police.

Lewis’s sister was hospitalized after sustaining just minor injuries, according to HPD. Only a few hours before the catastrophe, they made a sudden concert plan.

Swiftie Jacob Lewis’s obituary

On April 20, 2023, Jacob Lewis, a dedicated Swiftie, died at 28. He was born in New York City on June 10, 1994, and has been a fan of Taylor Swift’s music for over a decade.

Jacob’s love of music, particularly Taylor Swift, was obvious from an early age. Among his friends and family, he was regarded as an enthusiastic collector of Taylor Swift goods, ranging from CDs and vinyl albums to concert memorabilia. He was frequently seen wearing Taylor Swift t-shirts and proudly showing off his large collection.

Jacob’s admiration for Taylor Swift’s music extends beyond her catalog to her words and effect as a singer-songwriter.

Jacob was recognized for his kindness, generosity, and love of music. Taylor Swift’s music gave Jacob much delight, and he excitedly attended numerous of her performances over the years.

Jacob Lewis’s family, friends, and the Swiftie community will all miss him terribly. All who knew him will remember him warmly for his enduring appreciation for Taylor Swift’s songs and his kind and kind nature.

