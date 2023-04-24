Len Goodman, Former Dancing With The Stars Judge, Dies At 78

Len Goodman, the beloved head judge of “Dancing With the Stars,” has died at the age of 78. The news of his passing was confirmed by his family on Monday morning.

Who was Len Goodman?

Len Goodman was born in Bethnal Green, East London, in 1944, and grew up in poverty. He began dancing at a young age and quickly became skilled in ballroom and Latin dance styles. In the 1960s, he started working as a dance teacher and eventually opened his own dance school. Goodman’s dance career also included stints as a performer and choreographer. He appeared on the British TV show “Come Dancing” and choreographed music videos for artists such as Elton John and David Bowie.

His Journey at Dancing With The Stars

Goodman became a household name in the United States when he joined the judging panel of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2005. Goodman earned his reputation for strict but fair critiques and coined his signature catchphrase, “It’s a 10 from Len!” Fans of the show quickly fell in love with his charming British accent and witty sense of humor, making him a beloved figure in the world of reality TV.

Many will deeply feel his absence from the show. Similarly, he became a fan favorite on the British version of “Strictly Come Dancing,” where he judged from 2004 to 2016, thanks to his no-nonsense approach to judging and his expertise in ballroom dance. Goodman was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009 and underwent treatment, which he later credited with saving his life. However, he returned to the “Dancing With the Stars” judging panel in 2010 and continued to appear on the show until 2020.

A Devoted Husband and Father

In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Len Goodman was also a devoted husband and father. He was married twice and had two children. His family released a statement after his passing, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Len Goodman. However, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his presence will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

People Pay Condolences to Len Goodman

Goodman’s death has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and colleagues alike. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of the beloved judge and express their condolences to his family. “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks tweeted, “Rest in peace, Len Goodman. A kind, classy, and a legendary gentleman who brightened our lives and our screens. Thank you for sharing your talent with us.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars,” contestant and current “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots wrote, “My heart is broken hearing of the passing of Len Goodman. I had the honor of being on DWTS and meeting this kind man. I remember sitting in the judge’s chair and hearing his British accent tell me exactly what he thought. He was honest and straightforward, and you always knew where you stood with him. My deepest condolences go out to his family.”

Goodman’s impact on the world of dance and reality TV cannot be overstated. He will be greatly missed by his fans, his colleagues, and his family. Rest in peace, Len Goodman, and thank you for the joy you brought to so many lives.

