Who Was Noel Hanna? How Did He Pass Away? Find Out What Happened To Him

Noel Hanna, a well-known mountaineer from County Down who passed away in Nepal, has received tributes. It is believed that he had gone on an excursion to the tenth-highest mountain in the world, Annapurna.

Who Was Noel Hanna?

In his career, the Dromara-born climber, 56, has conquered Mount Everest ten times. He successfully summited and descended K2 in 2018, becoming the very first man representing the island of Ireland to do so. Mr. Hanna is regarded as an inspirational character in the climbing community, according to Robbie Marsh, a guide in the Mourne Mountains. He claimed to be a very humble person. He just standardized climbing mountains higher than 8,000 meters, such as Slieve Donard.

Noel Hanna’s Career

Mr. Marsh claimed that Mr. Hanna gave him the motivation to leave his corporate management position and launch his mountaineering enterprise. Those individuals who were inspired by him are a part of his legacy. A climber from Newry and the next person from Northern Ireland to summit Mount Everest in 2003, Banjo Bannon, claimed that Noel had it in his head to climb all 14 summits over 8,000 meters. His aspiration and dream were that. According to Alison Irwin from the Nepal Ireland Society, Mr. Hanna worked hard to promote ties between the two nations. Through his love of the mountains, he had a deep affection for Nepal. He also had a keen interest in everything in Nepal.

Noel Hanna’s Cause Of Death

Mr. Hanna ascended the 8,091m (26,545ft) Annapurna peak on Monday and passed away the next day at a camp after making his descent. Local reports claim that his body has been flown to the capital, Kathmandu. According to reports, another Indian climber vanished after plunging into a crevasse. When Ms. Irwin learned that Mr. Hanna had summited Annapurna this week, she expressed her joy for him. She continued by saying that when she heard the summit news, her immediate instinct was to wish for his safe descent. And this morning when she awoke, she heard the dreadful news.

Homage To Noel Hanna

Society sent Mr. Hanna’s family their sympathies. According to Ms. Irwin, Mr. Hanna’s finest accomplishment was climbing Burke-Khang’s summit (6942m; 22775ft), which some sherpas reportedly deemed “unclimbable.” He was quite humble about his accomplishments. Kilkeel-based Mourne Mountain Adventures, a firm that offers guided hikes, has paid tribute to Mr. Hanna. The business expressed some peace in a social media post by stating that the amazing man and one of Ireland’s best mountaineers spent his final moments performing what he enjoyed most. Ulster Rugby’s head coach, Dan McFarland, expressed his condolences after learning of Noel’s loss. This team was greatly motivated by Noel. The Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland confirmed that it is aware of the situation and is offering consular support, but it declined to make any other comments.

