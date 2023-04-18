Who is Rosanna Scotto’s Husband? Is Rosanna Scotto still married?

Rosanna Scotto is an American professional News Anchor.

Rosanna Scotto is well-recognized as the Co-host of “Good Day New York”, on Fox 5 NY WNYW in New York City.

Rosanna Scotto previously worked as a host with Greg Kelly.

Prior to this, Rosanna Scotto served as anchor for the 5 and 10 AM News and Fox 5 Live 11 AM News with Ernie Anastos.

Rosanna Scotto was the lead female news anchor in the 1990s.

Rosanna Scotto debuted in 1997 with a cameo appearance as herself in an episode of the Fox police drama New York Undercover.

Rosanna Scotto has been working for FOCUS for 25 years.

Rosanna Scotto was seen as an anchor in the movie “The Object of My Affection” in 1998.

Rosanna Scotto played roles in some of the movies like- Ransom in 1996, The Scout from 1994, Lisa Picard Is Famous in 2000, Ghostbusters (2016), and the remake of Miracle on 34th Street (also 1994).

Who is Rosanna Scotto Husband?

Rosanna Scotto is a married woman. Rosanna Scotto husband is Louis John Ruggiero. He is a Lawyer by profession.

Rosanna Scotto and Louis John Ruggiero married in 1986. The couple nevertheless married.

Rosanna Scotto and Louis John Ruggiero have two children – Jenna Ruggiero and Louis Ruggiero.

Rosanna Scotto is Catholic and enrolled her children in Catholic schools.

How old is Rosanna Scotto?

Rosanna Scotto’s age is 64 years. Rosanna Scotto’s date of birth is 29 April 1958. Rosanna Scotto was born to Anthony Scotto and Marion Scotto in New York, New York, United States.

Rosanna Scotto’s nationality is Americam. Rosanna Scotto has three sibling Elaina Scotto, Anthony Scotto Jr., and John Scotto.

Rosanna Scotto did her studies at Visitation Academy, a Catholic elementary school and Brooklyn’s Packer Collegiate Institute, and The Catholic University of America (CUA).

How much is Rosanna Scotto Net Worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Rosanna Scotto’s net worth is around $8 Million. Rosanna Scotto has earned her income from her television career. Rosanna Scotto worked as an anchor for several news networks. Rosanna Scotto also served as a host on a few television shows.

