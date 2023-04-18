Who is Lee Cosens? A Bradenton police Officer Died After a Battle with Cancer.

Cancer takes the life of a Bradenton police sergeant. The Bradenton Police Division is lamenting the departure of a 10-year veteran official. Let’s get to the bottom of who Lee Cosens is and precisely what happened to him.

Lee Cosens died after a Battle with Cancer:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, a police sergeant who had been with the department for more than ten years passed away. Lee Cosens passed away on April 16, 2023, one day before he would have turned 40. He had been battling stage 4 metastatic kidney cancer for two years. According to a Facebook statement from the police department, Sergeant Lee Cosens of the Bradenton Police Department passed away following a “hard-fought battle” with cancer. We regret to inform you that Bradenton Police Sergeant Lee Cosens passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. Sgt. Cosens, a U.S. Army veteran, worked as a patrol officer and detective for our department for over ten years. In the year 2021, he received the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Cosens likewise served in a few speciality units: the Marine Unit, the State Emergency Response Team, and the Hostage Negotiation Team. Our BPD family is greatly affected by his sudden passing. Sgt. Cosens is survived by his wife, Amy, and two lovely young girls, ages six and seven. Please keep his friends and family in your prayers and thoughts.

Who is Lee Cosens?

Lee was Amy’s loving husband and father to his two young daughters. Lee was a police sergeant with the Bradenton Police Department and a veteran of the 293rd Military Police Company.

Sgt. Cosens, a former member of the United States Army, worked for the Bradenton Police Department for more than ten years as a patrol officer and a detective. Sgt. Cosens additionally served in a few specific units, for example, the Marine Unit, the State Crisis Reaction Group, and the Prisoner Exchange Group. He served from 2007 to 2012, with 2009 and 2010 tours in Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was a delegate for the Police Kindhearted Affiliation and was energetic about battling for military and police staff. Lee enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Michigan Football, and exploring new places in his spare time. Every individual who realizes him will, unfortunately, miss him! Gifts will give Lee’s family the essential help they need to pay for clinical and memorial service consumptions and average costs as they become accustomed to life as a group of three.

Read Also:- Did Camila and Shawn get back together? Were Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello married?