Kevin Monahan is charged with Kaylin Gillis’ murder after she suffered a fatal shooting in Hebron, New York.

Kaylin Gillis, a 20-year-old Schuylerville woman, has been identified as the victim of the Hebron, New York, shooting, and the suspect has been arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Kaylin Gillis, who Exactly was She?

Kaylin Gillis, a 20-year-old woman from Schuylerville, New York, was killed in the attack. She has been recognised as the victim of the weekend shooting death of a lady in Hebron, New York. Angel and Andy Gillis were the young lady’s parents. Kaylin Gillis’s entire life was ahead of her. She was unfortunately stolen from us too soon after being shot in the Hebron tragedy. Her fans and friends are now in mourning. More details regarding her personal life will be revealed soon.

Kaylin Gillis was Shot and Died in Hebron, New York:

Kaylin Gillis, 20, of Schuylerville, New York, died in the terrible Hebron, New York, shooting on Saturday, April 15, 2023. A gunshot was fired inside a house at about 9:58 p.m. The cops arrived after hearing about the incident from neighbours. They discovered the body of a 20-year-old woman when they arrived. The woman was subsequently recognised as Kaylin Gillis of Schuylerville, New York. A suspect has been captured in connection with the horrific incident. The investigation is still underway, and more information will be published soon.

Kaylin Gillis was Murdered for What Reason?

The motive for the shooting that murdered Kaylin Gillis remains unknown. A man was imprisoned and has yet to appear in court. The investigation is still underway, and further information is required. Deputies have confirmed the shooting’s date, time, and location. However, the fundamental cause is uncertain. According to officials, Kaylin Gillis died from a gunshot wound she got in the Hebron incident.

Update:

The victim’s body was found on Salem’s Cemetery Road. To help the investigation, the Salem Fire Department closed Cemetery Road for many hours Saturday night.

Kaylin Gillis’s Murderer, Kevin Monahan, has been Apprehended:

After being detained, Kevin Monahan, 65, of Patterson Hill Road, was charged with second-degree murder about the shooting in Hebron that claimed the life of Kaylin Gillis of Schuylerville. Warren County took Kevin into custody after being released from the Washington County Jail. The information on the change in leadership was kept disguised at the time of writing. According to reports, the victim’s friends called the cops at Monahan’s house. As the litigation develops, more information should become available.

Kaylin Gillis Obituary: Family Fundraiser Begins

Kaylin Gillis’ death in the Hebron, New York, shooting sparked a GoFundMe campaign in her honour. The campaign launched just yesterday has already reached the $17,000 mark and has a goal of $25,000.

Read Also:- Austin Reaves: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Debut Basketball Player