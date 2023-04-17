Lindsay Lohan’s Baby Shower: A Joyous Celebration with Family and Friends During Her Pregnancy

Actress Lindsay Lohan announced on 14 March 2023, that Lindsay is expecting her first child with her husband.

During Lindsay Lohan’s first pregnancy, Lindsay’s friends and family threw a baby shower to celebrate the baby’s upcoming arrival.

Actress Lindsay Lohan shared a photo from the bash on her Insta Story on Sunday, April 16, 2023. In the photos, a pregnant Lindsay Lohan sat at a rustic table with her mother, Dina Lohan, and younger sister, Aliana “Ali” Lohan.

Actress Lindsay Lohan, for her part, stunned in an orange tank top as she hung out with her relatives.

SoulwellPublish: Party Pic! Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Baby Shower With Mom Dina, Sister Ali Showered with love! Amid Lindsay Lohan’s first pregnancy, her family and friends threw an intimate baby shower to celebrate the little one’s forthcoming arrival. T… pic.twitter.com/x7Std2DZae — Erica Galvin (@EricaGalvin3) April 17, 2023

Who is Lindsay Lohan Husband?

Lindsay Lohan is a married woman. Lindsay Lohan husband is Bader Shammas. He is a financier, by profession.

Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to Badr Shammas on 28 November 2021. One year after getting engaged, on 2 July 2022

Lindsay Lohan and Badr Shams got married. The pair are still together and announced that they are expecting their first child.

Lindsay Lohan Dating History

Lindsay Lohan has many relationships before marriage.

Lindsay Lohan dated actor Wilmer Valderrama in 2004.

In 2006, Lindsay Lohan dated Harry Morton, the heir to the Hard Rock Cafe.

Lindsay Lohan dated DJ Samantha Ronson for a year, from 2008 to 2009. In April 2009, Lindsay ended his relationship with Samantha Ronson.

Lindsay Lohan got engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov in 2016. He is the son of Dmitry Tarabasov and the owner of the real estate agency Home House Estates. The couple ended their relationship in mid-2017.

Read Also:- How did Kayte Cowles Die? What Happened to Kayte Cowles?