Jim Harrick Jr., Former Assistant Basketball Coach Succumbs to Brain Tumor

Former Georgia Bulldogs assistant basketball coach, Jim Harrick Jr., has passed away. Harrick Jr. was the son of former Georgia head coach Jim Harrick Sr. and played a crucial role in the team’s successful season in 2002; when they reached the NCAA tournament’s Final Four.

Jim Harrick Jr. Is No More

The news of Harrick Jr.’s passing was confirmed by Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks in a statement released on Wednesday. “Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of Jim Harrick Jr.,” Brooks said. “Jim was a passionate and dedicated coach who had a profound impact on his players and colleagues, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

More About His Background

Jim Harrick Jr. was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1960. He played basketball at Mira Costa High School before attending Pepperdine University, where he played for his father. Harrick Jr. began his coaching career as an assistant coach at George Mason University in 1986 before moving on to UCLA, where he worked as an assistant coach from 1988 to 1996. Harrick Jr. then joined his father’s coaching staff at Rhode Island, where he served as an assistant coach from 1997 to 1999. In 1999, Harrick Jr. followed his father to Georgia, where he served as an assistant coach for four seasons.

A Glorious Basketball Career

During his time at Georgia, Jim Harrick Jr. helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament in 2001 and 2002. The 2002 season was particularly memorable for the Bulldogs, as they reached the Final Four for the first time in school history. Harrick Jr. was known for his work with the team’s guards, including Jarvis Hayes, who went on to play in the NBA. Harrick Jr. was also known for his work off the court, as he was heavily involved in community service efforts during his time in Georgia. He was a member of the Athens Rotary Club and was active in the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter.

His Educational Background

After leaving Georgia in 2003, Jim Harrick Jr.; worked as an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount University and the University of Houston. He also served as the head coach of the NBA D-League’s Bakersfield Jam in 2008-09. Harrick Jr. is survived by his wife, Leslie, and their three children, James, Jacqueline, and Joseph. His father, Jim Harrick Sr., is also a former college basketball coach who led UCLA to a national championship in 1995.

Rest in Peace, Jim Harrick Jr.

The news of Harrick Jr.’s passing has been met with an outpouring of support and condolences from the basketball community. Current Georgia head coach Tom Crean tweeted, “The entire UGA basketball family is heartbroken today. Jim Harrick Jr. was a great coach and an even better person. We will miss him dearly.” Former Georgia player Jarvis Hayes also tweeted, “I’m heartbroken. Jim Harrick Jr. was a mentor, friend, and confidant to so many of us. He taught me so much about the game of basketball and life. Rest in peace, coach.”

Harrick Jr.’s impact on the game of basketball and the people he worked with is clear; his legacy will live on through the players he coached and the lives he touched. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

