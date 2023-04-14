How did Mary Quant die? British fashion designer passed away at the age of 93

Mary Quant was credited with popularizing miniskirt that helped define the “Swinging Sixties” in Britain. She passed away at the age of 93.

Who was Mary Quant?

A British fashion designer and icon, Mary Quant was instrumental in the Mod and youth fashion movements of the 1960s.

In 1967, Quant designed twelve colors of berets for Kangol, a British headwear company. Her company, Mary Quant Ltd, was also managed by her, but she retired from that position in 2000.

Quant was also one of the designers responsible for the miniskirt and hotpants. She became a British fashion icon after showing short shorts, the forerunner of hotpants, in the late 1960s.

Mary was widely credited for inventing the mini skirt and pioneering the Swinging Sixties style.

Mary Quant Cause of death?

93-year-old Mary passed away on April 13, 2023. According to her family, Quant passed away peacefully at her home in Surrey, England.

The statement did not confirm her cause of death, despite sharing the tragic news. As of the time of this posting, Quant’s death has not been determined.

Mary Career & Net Worth?

A fashion designer with a long-term career, Mary is believed to have a net worth of at least $22 million, according to Opoyi. Mary has worked with various companies and artists throughout her professional career.

Her collaborations with high-profile companies like Chanel and Dior have earned her tremendous money. Quant’s new boutique sold clothing sourced from wholesalers at the beginning of her career. She gradually gained attention for her work.

The multiple works Mary produced led to her reviewing numerous awards, including the Dress of the Year award in 1963. She was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1966.

Mary was also appointed a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honor in the New Year Honors for her contributions to fashion in 2023. Consequently, Mary was able to preserve a vast fortune through her work.

