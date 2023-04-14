How did Kennah Orr Gervais Die? Explore More Details

Tuesday, April 11, 2023, marked the recent demise of Kennah Roxanne Orr Gervais, a 30-year-old Winter Haven, Florida resident. In the comfort of her own home, she spent her last moments surrounded by those she loved. Many people who knew her and cherished her presence are saddened by her passing. Continue reading to learn about Kennah Orr Gervais’s life, manner of death, and other relevant facts.

Who is Kennah Orr Gervais?

Winter Haven, Florida, on July 13, 1992, saw the birth of Kennah Orr Gervais. She lived her entire life in Polk County, was a devoted housewife, and participated in the Haven Worship Center. With the class of 2010 at Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School, Gervais continued her education at Florida International University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in criminology and public administration.

Gervais was a devoted softball player, coach, and spectator. She also loved boating, the beach, and spending time with her loved ones. She was always there to support her daughter and especially loved watching her softball games. Her family and friends will miss Gervais dearly. Her interests and accomplishments are a reflection of her energetic and loving spirit.

How did Kennah Orr Gervais Die?

At 30, Kennah Orr Gervais lost her battle with cancer and was a former softball player at Florida International University (FIU). From 2011 to 2014, Gervais was a four-year FIU player who contributed significantly to the softball team. Her best season in terms of statistics was in 2013, when she batted.261, had eight walks, stole a base, and scored four RBIs and two runs. Her batting average that season was the fifth-highest on the Panthers’ roster. Gervais persevered in her fight despite her illness, showing others around her courage and strength as she did so. Her death leaves a massive void in the FIU community, especially for her former teammates and coaches, who will cherish their memories of her.

