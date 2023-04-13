Who is Rob McElhenney married to? How did Rob McElhenney meet his wife?

Rob McElhenney is a notable American actor, producer, podcaster, and writer.

From 2020 to the present, Rob McElhenney appears in the “Mythic Quest” television series.

From 2022 to the present, Rob McElhenney appears in the “Welcome to Wrexham” television series.

From 2021 to the present, Rob McElhenney appears in “The Always Sunny Podcast” web series.

In 1997, Rob McElhenney made his acting debut with the “Law & Order” television series and “The Devil’s Own” film.

Rob McElhenney also acted in many movies such as The Tollbooth, Long Story Short, Wonder Boys, Latter Days Thirteen Conversations About One Thing, A Civil Action, and more.

Rob McElhenney appeared in many television series, including The Mindy Project, Lost, Fargo, Game of Thrones, and more.

How tall is Rob McElhenney?

Rob McElhenney’s height is 1.77 m. Rob McElhenney’s full name is Robert McElhenney III. Rob McElhenney’s age is 45 years. Rob McElhenney’s date of birth is 14 April 1977.

Rob McElhenney was born to Helena McElhenney and Robert McElhenney in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Rob McElhenney has two brothers.

Rob McElhenney did his studies at Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School, Temple University, and Fordham University.

What is Rob McElhenney famous for?

Rob McElhenney is famous for his role as Ronald “Mac” McDonald in the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” television series.

Rob McElhenney served as actor, producer, director, and writer on the series. Rob McElhenney has been working on the series from 2005 to the present.

Who is Rob McElhenney Wife?

Rob McElhenney is a married man. Rob McElhenney wife is Kaitlin Olson. She is a famous and professional actress.

Rob McElhenney hired Kaitlin Olson to play Dee Reynolds in the series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”.

After this, Rob McElhenney started dating Kaitlin Olsen. On 27 September 2008, Rob McElhenney married Kaitlin Olsen in California.

They have two sons – Axel Lee McElhaney, born on 1 September 2010, and Leo Gray McElhaney, born on 5 April 2012.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are still together.

