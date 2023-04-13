Who is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev? Where Is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Now?

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found hiding under a tarp on a nearby boat. Dzhokhar’s boat was shelled with more than 100 rounds of ammunition, but he somehow managed to survive and was captured.

Who is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev?

Born on July 22, 1993, Tsarnaev traveled to the United States on a tourist visa when he was eight years old and applied for political asylum. After enrolling at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to study marine biology, he became a US citizen on September 11, 2012.

According to Rolling Stone feature, his classmates remember him as “an ordinary American kid. It is hard to believe that he could be capable of such horrific crimes within a year of his arrest.

Where is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev now?

After four days on the run following the bombing he carried out with his brother on April 15, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was arrested by police on April 19, 2013.

One block away from the scene of his and his brother’s final shootout with police, he was found hiding in a boat at 67 Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts.

A bombing killed three people, including 23-year-old Lingzi Lu and 29-year-old Krystle Campbell. Martin Richard, 8-years-old, was also killed. 17 people lost limbs and many more were injured.

The 2015 trial of Tsarnaev resulted in him being convicted on all 30 counts – including possession and use of a firearm in connection with an act of violence; carjacking; use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death; and bombing a public place resulting in death.

His death penalty appeal was denied, and he was sentenced to death. It was in 2020 that the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled that evidence was improperly withheld from Tsarnaev’s original trial, but in March 2022, the Supreme Court reinstated his death sentence and placed him back on death row.

What happened to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after the shootout?

Within 18 hours of fleeing the shootout in an SUV, Dzhokhar was found hiding under a tarp in a boat one block away. Even though over 100 rounds of ammunition were fired at the boat, Dzhokhar somehow survived and was eventually captured.

What happened to Tamerlan Tsarnaev?

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed by police after the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013. MIT police officer Sean Collier was fatally shot on April 18, while attempting to steal his firearm, by Tamerlan and his brother Dzhokhar.

Laurel Street in Watertown, where they stole a car, was tracked by police. Tamerlan Tsarnaev ran out of ammunition when he charged the police in that shootout where the Tsarnaev brothers engaged the police.

Although Tamerlan had been shot multiple times by this point, he refused to be handcuffed despite officers trying to pin him down and restrain him.

During that skirmish, Dzhokhar had gotten in the SUV to make an escape, and while trying to escape, the younger Tsarnaev ran over his brother and dragged him some 20 feet.

After being shot multiple times and suffering blunt-force trauma to the head and torso, Tamerlan was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

