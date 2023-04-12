Sisira and Themiya Gajanayaka: Father and Son Duo From Sri Lanka Pass Away After Drowning at Crystal Cascade

In a popular swimming spot in Far North Queensland, two men perished. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Sisira and Themiya Gajanayaka.

Sisira and Themiya Gajanayaka Pass Away at Crystal Cascade

Crystal Cascade, a father and son drowned, a popular swimming spot in the Far North of Queensland tragically claimed the lives of a father and son from Melbourne. Police believe that the two people who died at Crystal Cascades, near Cairns, were tourists in their 20s and 30s.

After receiving notification shortly after 5 p.m., the police, paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service, and swift water rescue teams all rushed to the scene. The officers will report the incident to the coroner and say that the two males are most likely tourists.

What Happened To the Father and Son Duo?

On Tuesday, at Crystal Cascade, which is located about 20 kilometres towards west of Cairns, around 5 p.m. father, Sisira Gajanayake, and his son,Themi Gajanayake, 21, were pulled from the water and they were unresponsive. Shortly after, the two Sri Lankans, who were believed to be tourists, were tragically pronounced dead. The younger man may have assisted the older man when he had difficulty getting out of the water, according to the police. Police, paramedics, and a water rescue team from Queensland’s fire and emergency service arrived shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving the call. The males were both found in the water by emergency personnel. Paramedics performed CPR on both victims, but they were later deemed dead.

What the Police Statement Said?

After the double drowning was reported, the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) issued the following statement.

According to QAS, all people who were using the beautiful waterways to take extra care and only swim in supervised areas, be aware of hidden dangers under the surface, and Queensland Ambulance staff implore all people to take extra care. They wanted the tourists to pay extra attention to young children, especially given the expected hot weather throughout the remainder of the school holidays.

It is not thought that their deaths are suspicious, and a lady was treated for profound misery before being moved to Cairns Clinic in a steady condition, as per a Queensland Rescue vehicle delegate. A rescue helicopter, paramedics, and experts in swift water rescue were on the scene on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, the older man died when he ran into trouble with the younger men. Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Sisira and Themiya Gajanayaka by their friends.

