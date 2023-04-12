Is Hadley Freeman Married? Does Hadley Freeman Have a Partner?

Hadley Freeman, a renowned American-British journalist, has an extensive career in the media industry. Freeman is currently associated with “The Sunday Times” as a writer, but previously she had a significant stint at “The Guardian”. She worked on the fashion desk of “The Guardian” for eight years after spending a year in Paris.

Freeman’s tenure at “The Guardian” started in 2000, where Hadley served as a staff writer and columnist. She also made contributions to the UK edition of Vogue. However, her fearless criticism of anti-feminist behavior in one of her articles for “The Guardian” led to her receiving bomb threats on Twitter.

Apart from her journalistic endeavors, Freeman is also an accomplished author. She has written books such as “The Meaning of Sunglasses: A Guide to (Almost) All Things Fashionable” in 2009 and “Be Awesome: Modern Life for Modern Ladies” in 2013, co-authored with Jennifer Lippman from ‘The Jewish Chronicle’. These books provide detailed insights into the portrayal and adaptation of women in public life.

In November 2022, Freeman made the announcement that she had left “The Guardian” and returned to “The Sunday Times”. She is also set to release a memoir in the spring of 2023, which will recount her teenage experience of battling anorexia. The memoir will be published by Fourth Estate.

