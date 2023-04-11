Who is Rosario Dawson in a relationship with? Does Rosario Dawson have children?

Rosario Dawson is a popular American Actress as well as a film producer.

Rosario Dawson is famous for her role as Anna Diaz in the “Gemini Division” television series.

In 2023, Rosario Dawson appears in the “Ahsoka” television series.

Rosario Dawson will be seen in the “Haunted Mansion” upcoming film.

Where is Rosario Dawson born?

Rosario Dawson’s full name is Rosario Isabel Dawson. Rosario Dawson’s age 43 years. Rosario Dawson’s date of birth is 9 May 1979.

Rosario Dawson was born to Patrick C. Harris and Isabel Celeste in New York, New York, United States.

Rosario Dawson’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Rosario Dawson’s mother is of Afro-Cuban and Puerto Rican ancestry. Rosario Dawson’s nationality is American.

Who is Rosario Dawson Husband/Boyfriend?

Rosario Dawson’s fans are curious to know about her love life and dating love. Rosario Dawson fans have a lot of questions- Who is Rosario Dawson in a relationship with? Is Rosario Dawson Married? Does Rosario Dawson have children?

Rosario Dawson’s marital status is unmarried. Rosario Dawson is not married yet. Rosario Dawson has had a few relationships.

Rosario Dawson started her relationship with US Senator Cory Booker in March 2019. Rosario Dawson ended her relationship with Cory Booker in February 2022, after being in a relationship of three years.

According to the sources, Rosario Dawson started dating Namdi Okafor from October 2022.

Rosario Dawson adopted a 12-year-old girl in 2014, who she named Isabella Dawson.

Has Rosario Dawson been in a Disney movie?

In 1995, Rosario Dawson made her acting debut with the “Kids” film. After that, in 1997, Rosario Dawson appeared in the “Girls’ Night Out” Short film.

In 2003, Rosario Dawson made her television debut with the “Punk’d” series.

From 2021 to the present, Rosario Dawson works in the “Go-Big Show” tv show.

In 2022, Rosario Dawson appeared in the Love, Death & Robots, The Book of Boba Fett, and DMZ series.

Rosario Dawson is appeared in many tv shows such as Saturday Night Live, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Five, The Defenders, Luke Cage, Jane the Virgin, The Last Kids on Earth, It’s Pony, and more.

Rosario Dawson appeared in many music videos like “Out of Control”, “Where’s the Love?”, “Miss You”, “Family Feud”, “California Run”, “Earth Girls”, “Supercool”, and “10,000 Hours”.

Rosario Dawson acted in many movies, including Side Streets, Josie and the Pussycats, Ash Wednesday, The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Alexander, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Wonder Woman, César Chávez, The Lego Batman Movie, Sorry to Bother You, and more.

