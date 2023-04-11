The late Dwayne Haskins’ wife files a civil lawsuit against the 14 people.

The wife of the late Dwayne Haskins, former quarterback of the Washington Football Team, has filed a civil lawsuit against 14 people one year after her husband’s death. The lawsuit alleges that Haskins was drugged, blackmailed, and robbed before his death.

Who was Dwayne Haskins?

Dwayne Haskins was a highly touted quarterback out of Ohio State University who was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draught by the Washington Football Team.

He struggled on the field and was eventually released by the team in 2022. On April 10th, 2022, Haskins was found dead in a hotel room in Las Vegas. The cause of death was that he was on an overdose of fentanyl and alcohol in his body.

The case charged for them:

In the lawsuit, filed on April 10, 2023, Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, accuses 14 people of being responsible for her husband’s death.

Among the accused are former teammates, coaches, and other individuals who she alleges were involved in drugging, blackmailing, and robbing her husband.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants provided Haskins with drugs and alcohol while he was in Las Vegas for a charity event. They then allegedly used compromising photos and videos of Haskins to blackmail him into giving them money and valuables.

The lawsuit claims that Haskins was found dead in his hotel room after he was given a dose of fentanyl and alcohol by one of the defendants. Gondrezick-Haskins is seeking damages for the loss of her husband and the damages that were caused to him.

Defendants’ reaction to the case filed against them:

At this time, none of the defendants have responded to the lawsuit. However, the allegations are serious and could have legal and professional consequences for those accused.

The death of Dwayne Haskins was a tragedy, and if the allegations in the lawsuit are true, it would be an even greater tragedy. The legal system will now take its course, and the accused will have to answer to the allegations in court.

