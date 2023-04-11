Is Helen Skelton in a relationship? Who was Helen Skelton’s ex?

Helen Skelton is a popular British television personality as well as an actress.

From 2008 to 2013, Richie Myler worked as a co-presenter in the BBC children’s program “Blue Peter”.

In 1999, Helen Skelton made her television debut with the “Coronation Street” series.

From 2008 to the present, Helen Skelton works as a co-presenter in the “Countryfile” show.

Helen Skelton also works as a co-presenter in the show Live: Summer on the Farm, Big Week at the Zoo/This Week at the Farm, The Instant Gardener, Blue Peter, Sportsround, This Week on the Farm, and more.

In 2022, Helen Skelton worked as a presenter in the Betfred Super League Rugby and Inside the Superbrands show.

In 2023, Helen Skelton works in the “Morning Live” show as a presenter.

Where was Helen Skelton born?

Helen Skelton’s age is 39 years. Helen Skelton’s birth date is 19 July and her birth year is 1983. Helen Skelton’s full name is Helen Elizabeth Skelton.

Helen Skelton was born to Richard Skelton and Janet Skelton in Carlisle, United Kingdom.

Helen Skelton’s height is 5 feet 2 inches. Helen Skelton has a sibling whose name is Gavin Skelton. Helen Skelton did her studies at Appleby Grammar School and Cumbria Institute of the Arts.

Is Helen Skelton in a relationship?

Helen Skelton is single after divorcing her husband, Helen is not in a relationship with anyone and is dating someone.

Helen Skelton fans have a lot of questions – Is Helen Skelton in a relationship? Who is Helen Skelton Husband? Who is Helen Skelton dating?

But let us tell you, Helen Skelton is single and not dating anyone.

Who is Helen Skelton Husband?

Helen Skelton’s marital status is divorced. Helen Skelton husband is Richie Myler.

Richie Myler is England’s national rugby league team player. Richie Myler currently plays for Yorkshire club Leeds Rhinos.

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler married in December 2013.

Helen Skelton gave birth to Richie Myler’s first child (a boy) on 19 June 2015. In September 2015, Helen and her husband and children moved to France, after Richie Mylar signed the Catalan Dragons club.

Helen Skelton gave birth to their second son in April 2017. On 28 December 2021, Helen Skelton gave birth to her first daughter.

Helen Skelton’s children’s names are Ernie Myler and Louis Myler.

