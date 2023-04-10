Who is Sayed Elnakib? New Jersey mosque imam stabbed during leading prayer congregation.

The Sunday prayers were being led by Sayed Elnakib, the imam of the Omar Mosque in New Jersey when he was stabbed. In South Paterson’s mosque on Getty Avenue, about 200 people were gathered for prayer at the time of the incident.

Imam Sayed Elnakib Stabbed Down

An imam was leading 200 people in prayer at a local mosque on Sunday morning when a city resident allegedly leaped at him and stabbed him twice in the back.

At St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, the 65-year-old imam is apparently sleeping off peacefully. He’s expected to fully recover, they hope

Authorities could not explain why Serif Zorba, 32, allegedly attacked with a knife in front of worshippers at the Omar Mosque at 501 Getty Avenue.

Mosque leaders claimed they did not comprehend the cause of the senseless violence. Officials stated at a press conference that Zorba had visited the mosque before but was not a frequent attendee.

Zorba had two firearms offenses and first-degree attempted murder filed against him. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office stated that his initial court appearance was on Monday afternoon.

The congregation swiftly captured Serif Zorba’s murder suspect. People attended to his wounds when the sufferer attempted to flee the mosque until the police arrived.

Police Probe into the Occurrence

The Omar Mosque on Getty Avenue was where Paterson police were called at 5:30 a.m. The mosque is anticipated to stay open with increased security measures. Numerous vehicles from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office were at the site.

After an imam was attacked earlier in the day, extra security was visible outside Omar Mosque on Sunday afternoon. April 9 2023, on a Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, prayer services went as planned, with city and sheriff’s officials manning the mosque’s perimeter.

The group reported that in 2022, New Jersey received 152 complaints of anti-Muslim occurrences, which is the most since the group started keeping track of these figures.

