Lasse Wellander, An ABBA Guitarist, Died at the Age of 70

Lasse Wellander, Abba’s veteran guitarist, died at 70. His family published a statement confirming his terrible death. “It is with unfathomable regret that we must report that our dear Lasse has passed away,” the information said. Lasse became sick with advanced cancer lately and died early on Good Friday surrounded by his loved ones.”

What was the Identity of Lasse Wellander?

Lasse Wellander was a Swedish composer and musician. He started playing the guitar as a youngster in the early 1960s and was a member of neighbourhood bands in his hometown of Nora.

Age of Lasse Wellander:

Lasse Wellander was born in Viker, Nora Municipality, Rebro, Sweden, on June 18, 1952. He was 70 years old when he passed away.

Cause of Death for Lasse Wallander:

The musician died of cancer, according to a statement provided by Wellander’s family. His body has been infected with cancer for a very long period.

Family of Lasse Wallander:

The identity of Lasse Wellander’s family remains unknown. Ke Wellander and Anne-Marie have a kid named Wellander. Moreover, in a statement announcing his death, his family noted, “You were a terrific musician and modest like few, but above all, you were a lovely husband, brother, uncle, and grandpa.”

Lasse Wellander has a Net Worth of:

Lasse Wellander’s net worth was $18 million as of 2022, according to NetWorthWikiBio.

Bandmates of Lasse Wellander:

Wellander was the lead guitarist for Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad’s ABBA pop music band. Wellander was a member of most of ABBA’s albums and global tours in 1975, 1977, 1979, and 1980. He was also well-known for his work as a session musician and with various famous Swedish artists, including Roxette’s Marie Fredriksson, Eva Dahlgren, and Ted Gärdestad.

