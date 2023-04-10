Cole Pensick, a Former Offensive Lineman, Died in an Automobile Accident

Cole Pensick, a significant Nebraska Cornhuskers football team member, died in a horrific vehicle accident earlier this week. Please continue reading to discover all there is to know about the vehicle accident that killed Cole Pensick, the reason for the disaster, and his obituary.

Cole Pensick, Who Was He?

Cole Pensick was Dan and Bev Pensick’s son. He was born on October 10, 1990, and graduated from Nebraska in December 2012. He became named a scholar-athlete for Nebraska in the fall and spring semesters of 2012–2013.

Cole was essential to the Husker offensive line in 2013 and previous years. He participated in all 13 contests, 12 of which he started. His outstanding play earned him a spot on the league coaches’ second-team All-Big Ten team.

Pensick attended Lincoln Northeast High School before moving to Nebraska. As a defensive lineman, he was the first player to commit to Nebraska in the 2009 class. In 2009, he was a member of the scout team. Cole was also a professional wrestler.

Cole Pensick’s Accomplishments Include:

All-Big Ten Second Team (Coaches, 2013) All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Media, 2013) Watch List for the Rimington Trophy (2013) Cletus Fischer Award for Native Son (2013) All-Big Ten Academic Team (2013) Honor Roll for Scholar-Athletes in Nebraska (Fall 2012, 2013) Autumn Academic Honor List of the Big 12 (2009)

What Became of Cole Pensick?

Last night, a terrifying vehicle accident in Columbus killed former Nebraska Husker offensive lineman Cole Pensick. He was just 32 years old at the time. Cole was apparently on his way home when he was involved in the tragic incident.

First responders took him to the hospital. Regrettably, Cole Pensick did not survive the vehicle accident and died due to his injuries. The information was kept a secret and, at first, dismissed as a rumour. Later, a person who resided in Columbus verified it and knew Cole. Cole Pensick, he said, was the driver who had died in the crash.

