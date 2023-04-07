How many times did Carol Burnett marry? Who is Brian Miller married to?

Carol Burnett is a notable American actress, singer, comedian as well as a writer.

Carol Burnett is famous for her work in “The Carol Burnett Show” comedy variety show.

Carol Burnett will be seen in the “Mrs. American Pie” Upcoming miniseries.

In 2022, Carol Burnett appeared in the “AFI Life Achievement Award: Julie Andrews” and “Better Call Saul” television series, and “Betty White: A Celebration” Documentary film.

In 1963, Carol Burnett made her film debut with the “Who’s Been Sleeping in My Bed?” film.

In 1955, Carol Burnett made her television debut with “The Paul Winchell Show” tv show.

Carol Burnett is famous for her work in The Entertainers, The Garry Moore Show, Sesame Street, All My Children, Great Performances, Mad About You, and Hawaii Five-0 tv series.

In 1959, Carol Burnett made her stage debut with the “Once Upon a Mattress” theatre play.

After that, Carol Burnett acted in many theatre plays such as Same Time, Next Year, Moon Over Buffalo, Love Letters, Love Letters, Calamity Jane, and more.

What nationality is Carol Burnett?

Carol Burnett’s full name is Carol Creighton Burnett. Carol Burnett was born to Ina Louise Creighton and Joseph Thomas Burnett in San Antonio, Texas, U.S.

Carol Burnett’s age is 89 years. Carol Burnett’s date of birth is 26 April 1933. Carol Burnett’s nationality is American.

Carol Burnett’s height is 1.69 m. Carol Burnett did her studies at Hollywood High School and then, the University of California, Los Angeles.

How many times did Carol Burnett marry?

Carol Burnett married three times. But Carol’s two marriages did not last long and she got divorced from two husbands.

Carol Burnett married for the third time in 2001 and still lives with the third husband. Carroll and her third husband are still together.

Who is Carol Burnett Husband now?

Carol Burnett is a married woman. Currently, Carol Burnett’s husband is Brian Miller. He is the principal drummer of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Carol Burnett and Brian Miller married on 24 November 2001. Brian Miller is 23 years younger than his wife, Carol.

Carol Burnett and Brian Miller have been married for 22 years and the couple is still together.

Who are Carol Burnett ex-husband?

Carol Burnett first married Don Saroyan on 15 December 1995. The couple did not divorce in 1962 after seven years of marriage.

After this, Carol Burnett married Joe Hamilton on May 4, 1963. He is a television producer.

Carol and Joe have three children – Carrie Hamilton (Actress and Singer), Erin Hamilton (Singer), Jody Hamilton (Producer and Actress).

Carol and Joe divorced in 1984.

Read Also:- Does Steven Tyler have a wife? Who is Steven Tyler currently married to?