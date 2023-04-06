Who is Anton Du Beke Wife? How many children has Anton du Beke have?

Anton Du Beke is a professional Latin and ballroom dancer as well as a television presenter.

Anton du Beke is best known as a professional dancer as well as a judge on the BBC One dancing show “Strictly Come Dancing”. The show started in 2004.

Anton du Beke’s professional dance partner in 1997 was Erin Boag.

It’s the grand finale tonight, my loves! The last episode of ‘Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily’ airs at 9pm, @BBCOne with all three available now on the @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/i7NgwuCwsP Buonasera a tutti!

Antonio XX

😘🕺🕺🇮🇹🥰#AntonAndGiovanni #AdventuresInSicily pic.twitter.com/y1LPppP7AM — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) April 4, 2023

In 2009, Anton du Beke presented the “Hole in the Wall” United Kingdom version for the BBC.

In 2008, Anton du Beke replaced Dale Vinton as the team’s captain. In November 2017, Anton du Beke released his debut studio album, “From the Top”, on Polydor Records, which peaked at number 21 on the UK Albums Chart.

How old is Anton Du Beke?

Anton Du Beke’s real name is Anthony Paul Beke. Anton Du Beke’s age is 56 years. Anton Du Beke’s date of birth is 20 July 1966. Anton Du Beke was born to Antal Xavier Beke and Ascensión Beke in Sevenoaks, Kent, England.

Anton Du Beke’s height is 5 feet 11 inches. Anton Du Beke has two siblings- Stephen Beke and Veronica Beke. Anton Du Beke did his studies at Wildernesse School in Sevenoaks. Anton Du Beke’s nationality is British.

Who is Anton Du Beke Wife?

Anton Du Beke is a married man. Anton Du Beke wife is Hannah Summers.

Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers live in Buckinghamshire. Anton and Hannah announced in November 2016 that they were expecting twins.

Anton and Hannah got married in 2017. On March 30, 2017, Hannah Summers gave birth to a daughter, Henrietta, and a son, George, as revealed by an Instagram post.

Anton du Beke dated television presenter Caroline Friday from 2007 to 2008 before marrying Hannah Summers.

How old is Anton Du Beke wife?

Anton Du Beke wife, Hannah Summers, is 46 years old.

Hannah Summers is well-recognized as a Chief Marketing Officer for mobile phone security company AdaptiveMobile.

Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers met at a golf club in 2011 after following her into the toilet at a formal dinner.

