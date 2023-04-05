Who is Liza Fromer Husband? Is Liza Fromer still married?

Liza Fromer is a professional Canadian broadcast journalist.

Liza Fromer was the co-host for breakfast television at CityTV in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and “The Morning Show” on the Global Television Network.

Liza Fromer worked as a video game columnist for TV Guide Canada.

“Those jerseys mean something.” @sid_seixeiro, @devobrown and @lizafromer discuss the Toronto Maple Leafs’ decision to not wear themed jerseys on Pride Night. What do YOU think of this? Tell us below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/u0qeA9Y0u0 — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) April 5, 2023

Liza Fromer’s first foray into broadcasting was driving the Q107 Community Cruiser. Subsequently, Liza Fromer began her TV career on YTV as co-hosting for Arcade Top 10, Videos, and Clips.

From 1995 to 1997, Liza Fromer served as host for the show “Good Morning Toronto” on The Weather Network.

Subsequently, Liza Fromer worked as a weekend reporter and anchor at A-Channel in Calgary, prior to which, Lisa anchored the newscasts.

Liza Fromer also worked for The Discovery Channel and CBS’s NewsPath. Liza Fromer was seen in many ads.

In April 2007, Alliance Atlantis Communications announced that Liza Fromer would appear in a prime-time series on “slice feature channels like The List” in the Fall of 2007.

It was announced on September 23, 2009, that Liza Fromer became part of the “John Moore Morning Show” on Newstalk 1010 in Toronto on October 5, 2009.

How old is Liza Fromer?

Liza Fromer was born to her parents in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. Liza Fromer’s age is 53 years. Liza Fromer’s birth date is 18 March and her birth year is 1970.

Liza Fromer’s height is 1.72 m. Liza Fromer did her studies at Ryerson University. Liza Fromer’s nationality is Canadian.

Who is Liza Fromer Husband?

Liza Fromer’s marital status is divorced. Liza Fromer husband was Joshua J. Gerstein.

Liza Fromer and Joshua J. Gerstein married in 2005.

In 2006, Liza Fromer announced that she was pregnant with her first child. A few months later, Liza Fromer gave birth to Samson Fromm Gerstein.

After this, Liza Fromer gave birth to their second child, named Ever Grace Gerstein. According to the Wikipedia page, Liza Fromer and Joshua J. The Gersteins split in 2012.

