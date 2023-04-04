Is Karamo in a relationship? Who is Karamo Brown’s partner?

Karamo Brown is a popular American television host, actor, reality television personality, author, and activist.

From 2018 to the present, Karamo Brown works in the “Queer Eye” television show.

In 2004, Karamo Brown made his television debut with “The Real World: Philadelphia” series.

In 2022, Karamo Brown appeared in the Is It Cake? and Karamo television shows.

In 2001, Karamo Brown made his acting debut with “The Princess Diaries” film as School Drummer.

Karamo Brown also acted in the Lean (2014) and Visible: The LGBTQ Caribbean Diaspora films.

Karamo Brown hosted many tv shows such as Dr. Drew on Call, Access Hollywood Live, Huffpost Live, and Are You the One: Second Chances.

Karamo Brown also appeared in many tv shows like “Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno II”, Bethenny, The Next :15, The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan, The DL Chronicles, Steam Room Stories, Lip Sync Battle, Good Morning America, Dancing with the Stars, and more.

How old is Karamo Brown?

Karamo Brown’s full name is Karamo Karega Brown. Karamo Brown’s date of birth ia 2 November 1980. Karamo Brown’s age is 42 years. Karamo Brown was born to his parents in Houston, Texas, U.S.

Karamo Brown’s height is 1.88 m. Karamo Brown is of Jamaican and Cuban descent. Karamo Brown is did his studies at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Florida A&M University. Karamo Brown’s nationality is American.

Who is Karamo Brown Wife?

Karamo Brown’s marital status is engaged. Karamo Brown is not married yet.

Karamo Brown wife/fiance is Ian Jordan. He is a director.

In 2007, Karamo Brown was found to be the father of a ten-year-old boy, Jason Brown, and Karamo was granted custody of the boy that same year.

Karamo Brown adopted Chris Brown, Jason Brown’s half-brother, in 2010. Karamo Brown lives in Los Angeles with his two sons.

Karamo Brown started her new relationship with Ian Jordan in 2010. Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan got engaged in May 2018 after eight years of dating.

Karamo and Ian Jordan ended their ten-year relationship in June 2020 after 2 years of engagement.

Is Karamo in a relationship?

According to sources, Karamo Brown is now in a new relationship after separating from his ex-partner. Karamo Brown began dating photographer Carlos Mabel.

