Who is Shane McAnally Wife? Is Shane McAnally still married?

Shane McAnally is a popular American country music singer-songwriter and record producer.

Solo artist Shane McAnally charted three singles on Hot Country Songs in 1999 for Curb Records—”Are Your Eyes Still Blue”, “Say Anything”, and “Run Away”.

Shane McAnally left the country music business in 2000 and began a new career as a songwriter in 2006.

Shane McAnally got a good break with “Last Call” by Lee Ann Womack. In 2013, Shane McAnally began producing Kacey Musgraves’ debut album Telly Different Park.

In the early 2010s, Shane McAnally began his career as a producer and songwriter.

In 2007, Shane McAnally composed six songs for the independent film Shelter, which is known as Shane Mack.

Shane McAnally appeared in the “Lie to Me” and “Say Anything” music videos.

Shane McAnally wrote songs for many artists, including Reba McEntire, The Dirt Drifters, Easton Corbin, The Band Perry, Brandy Clark, Billy Currington, and more.

Shane McAnally wrote a lot of songs such as “Somewhere with You”, “Crazy Women”, “Last Call”, “Mama’s Broken Heart”, “Runnin’ Out of Air”, “Wrapped in Red”, “Follow Your Arrow”, and more.

Shane McAnally Age

Shane McAnally’s real name is Shane Mack. Shane McAnally’s birth date is 12 October 1974. Shane McAnally’s age is 48 years. Shane McAnally was born to his parents in Mineral Wells, Texas. Shane McAnally’s nationality is American.

Who is Shane McAnally Wife?

Shane McAnally is a married man. Shane McAnally wife is Michael Baum.

Shane McAnally married his partner of five years. The couple got married in September 2012.

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum were legally married in January 2017 by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.

Shane McAnally and Michael Baum have two children, one of whom is named Dash McAnally Baum. The couple are still together.

How much is Shane McAnally’s Net Worth?

Shane McAnally’s net worth is around$10 million. Shane McAnally has earned his income from his singing career. Shane McAnally has composed and written many songs for many artists.

Shane McAnally has also appeared in several TV shows. Shane McAnally is living his life in luxury.

