What is Ryuichi Sakamoto Cause of Death? The Japanese Musician Dies At 71

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, passed away from unknown causes.

Ryuichi Sakamoto: who is he?

On January 17, 1952, Ryuichi Sakamoto was born in Japan and died on March 28, 2023. He was a musician, composer, record producer, and actor. He was renowned for his avant-garde musical tastes, which included everything from pop and classical to electronic and experimental music. As a groundbreaking electronic music ensemble Yellow Magic Orchestra member, Sakamoto later won worldwide praise for his solo compositions and film scores, including his Academy Award-winning score for “The Last Emperor.”. Sakamoto received recognition throughout his career for his musical prowess and activism for environmental and human rights causes.

What is Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Cause of Death?

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a well-known Japanese musician and actor who provided the music for hit Hollywood movies like “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” died at 71. According to the news released on Sunday by Sakamoto’s record label Avex, he was receiving cancer treatment when he passed away on March 28. In 2022, after disclosing his battle with cancer, the musician, who had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, said he had terminal cancer. With Yukihiro Takahashi and Haruomi Hosono, Sakamoto co-founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO), a pioneer in electronic music. He said that writing had a “small healing effect on my damaged body and soul,” despite his illness, and on his 71st birthday in January, he released a new album titled “12.”. Sakamoto was a well-known creator who, in 1987, earned an Academy Award and a Grammy for his contribution to “The Last Emperor.”.

How did Ryuichi Sakamoto die?

Ryuichi Sakamoto took a year off in June 2014 after learning he had oropharyngeal cancer. He returned in 2015, feeling much better, but he acknowledged that his low immunity from radiation treatment might make him more prone to developing other cancers. Sakamoto revealed in January 2021 that he was battling rectal cancer but still wanted to keep recording music despite the prognosis. At the unfortunate age of 71, Sakamoto passed away from cancer on March 28, 2023. His death was confirmed on April 2 after his funeral had already been held.

Death of Ryuichi Sakamoto:

On March 28, Sakamoto’s management team announced his passing. In a statement, they cited one of his favourite sayings, “Ars longa, vita brevis. With close relatives and friends present, funeral services have already been held. His daughter Miu Sakamoto, who paid her father a touching Instagram tribute, is his sole heir. After the news of his passing was reported, tributes from numerous individuals in the arts industry and elsewhere flooded social media. Sakamoto’s music was praised by the Japanese actor Haruka Abe as something that “will live on forever” and by the American author Frederick Joseph as “the score of many of my life moments. “.

